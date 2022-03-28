‘The Godfather’: 50th Anniversary

“Take the gun, leave the cannoli.”

“It’s not personal, it’s strictly business.”

“I’m gonna’ make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

Whether it be by a friend, family member or maybe even on TV, chances are you’ve heard at least one of these quotes from “The Godfather” in daily life. Since its release in 1972, the beloved classic has held a permanent place in the world of pop culture. With multiple references throughout the years in songs, books, movies, television shows and more, its impact on media is everlasting. But what’s so special about “The Godfather” that’s made it last so long? What makes “The Godfather” one of the most widely accepted best movies of all time?

The answer is just about everything.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, “The Godfather” premiered on March 24, 1972 – when it changed the world of Hollywood itself. With a beloved book as source material, a star-studded cast, an incredible soundtrack and fantastic directing, “The Godfather” was an instant success. Fans and film critics praised the film’s ability to balance multiple layers of storytelling along with striking visuals accompanying powerful performances from the whole cast.

With 11 Oscar nominations and three wins, “The Godfather” solidified itself in cinematic history. The film skyrocketed the careers of Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, James Caan and Diane Keaton – all major names today. It also cemented Coppola’s place in the world of film; the success of “The Godfather” transformed him into one of the greatest directors of his time. It’s no question that the movie has an everlasting effect on world cinema, but the real takeaway is the art that is the movie itself.

“The Godfather” is most well known as a mafia movie, and there’s no denying it is – at least on the surface. There’s no shortage of violence, bloody shootouts, overt masculinity and betrayal –all prominent signs of the genre. Yet, what sets “The Godfather” apart from the rest is its other layers: the woven narrative of a love story, an examination of the American dream and an exploration of family dynamics. The film balances the bloody violence moviegoers love and adore, with more complex themes – a big reason as to why the movie’s legacy is immortal.

I’ll admit, when I first sat down to watch the film a few years ago, I was skeptical. I didn’t want to see yet another gangster movie. Upon watching, I found myself forgetting the mafia aspect all together, and getting tied into the power struggles, the complex character studies and questioning whether the American dream was truly attainable. Of course, “The Godfather” is still chock-full of toxic masculinity and mistreatment of women, but it doesn’t glorify it, like I’ve seen in other movies of the same genre – another factor that sets “The Godfather” apart.

Another reason for its success is the cast. Movie legend Marlon Brando leads the cast as Don Corleone, and anchors his co-stars throughout the film. Most of the movie’s iconic lines come from him, and his role has been spoofed in multiple movies and TV shows since. Brando even won an Oscar for the role, yet chose to use the win as an opportunity to protest for Native American rights, something that makes his win that much more powerful. His performance as the Don exudes power and knowledge and is a big reason for the film’s everlasting success.

The other standout actor, in my opinion, is Al Pacino. Before “The Godfather,” Pacino wasn’t a well-known actor at all. Yet, through playing the role of Michael Corleone – Brando’s favorite son – his career and legacy were shaped in the world of acting. Pacino perfectly portrays Michael’s struggle between the love he has for his family, and the disdain he has for the world of crime. The slow change from honored army boy to crime syndicate is incredible, even more so when you consider the sequel, “The Godfather: Part II,” is just as good as the first. If Brando is the anchor of the film, Pacino is the boat itself, keeping the film afloat.

There are so many other aspects of “The Godfather” that make it one of the best movies of all time. The framing of certain scenes, the beautiful soundtrack, the endless quotable lines, the symbolism, the incredible supporting cast – I could go on and on. But at the end of the day, “The Godfather” is simply a phenomenal film. Every aspect came together, from the script to the cast, to make a perfect movie. There’s no secret reason for its success. It’s merely a great movie, and people love great movies. I know I do. “The Godfather” is one of my favorites, and I find that no matter how many times I’ve seen it, I’ve never grown tired of the saga that is the Corleone family. If you’ve never seen it, there’s no better time than the present. With all the reasons I listed in this article, it must be an offer you can’t refuse.

