UMass earns multiple awards from Hockey East for the 2021-22 season

From a conference scoring title to rookie recognition, Wednesday’s Hockey East award announcements highlighted multiple key players on the Massachusetts hockey team.

“I think that was a pretty good day for us as far as recognition as a program,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “There’s reasons why we finish near the top of the league. You got to have good players that are the differences makers, and our difference makers were recognized.”

Captain Bobby Trivigno received recognition in two categories: Hockey East Scoring Champion and runner-up for PNC Bank Three Stars Award. The senior has 17 goals and 26 assists, totaling 43 points. He continued to lead the conference in scoring all season with 32 points in HEA games, and the next closest player to catching him was UConn’s Ryan Tverberg who ended the regular season with 26 points within the conference.

“[Trivigno] to me is the best player in the league,” Carvel said. “So, winning the scoring title by six points … that’s a pretty big margin. But that’s how dominant he was this year.”

Scott Morrow and Ryan Ufko were named to the 2021-22 Pro Ambitions All-Rookie team, with Morrow being a unanimous selection. The Freshmen have been vital for the Minutemen this season, with Ufko earning a starting role playing alongside Matthew Kessel and Morrow having major contributions on offense as well.

Morrow recorded his first collegiate goal on Oct. 30 and hasn’t looked back since. Heading into post-season play, he sits in second place for points on the team with a total of 31, having recorded 13 goals and 18 assists.

Ufko has proven himself as a skilled two-way defender at UMass, and he sits at third on the team in scoring — right behind Morrow — with points this reason at 26 on five goals and 21 assists.

“[Ufko] is a very, very good player who has probably been overshadowed by [Morrow],” Carvel said. “He plays big minutes against the best teams, best players on the other teams. He’s a very good power play guy. Extremely smart. Great kid, very coachable. We’re fortunate that he’s a hell of a hockey player.”

Morrow and Ufko came in together and are roommates, so each knows how hard the other works to become a better player.

“I get 24 hours a day [with him], I’ve seen how hard he works and the effort he puts into being a top tier player for us,” Morrow said. “So, he’s definitely really deserving and I’m happy for him.”

The duo has become a staple on the top powerplay line for UMass and generate some of the highest scoring totals not onlyin the Minutemen lineup but also across HEA. Morrow finished the regular season fourth in conference scoring and Ufko wasn’t far behind in sixth.

“I don’t know if that’s getting enough recognition,” Carvel said. “That’s pretty impressive for two freshmen defensemen to finish that high in league scoring.”

Matthew Kessel was listed as a runner-up for the Best Defensive Defenseman award for his ability to limit scoring chances every time he steps on the ice. In addition to that, Kessel was one of five Minutemen recognized on the HEA all-star teams on Friday. He slotted into the third team alongside Matt Murray. Trivigno and Morrow earned spots on the first team, and Ufko got an honorable mention for UMass.

For the second straight season, the Minutemen also won the Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award. UMass had the fewest average penalty minutes among all HEA teams in conference games.

“When I got here, we were probably at the other end as the most penalized team,” Carvel said. “So, that’s great that we were able to win that again.”

UMass’ postseason run begins on Saturday, March 12 when it faces off against Providence in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals.

