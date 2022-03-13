UMass set to face No. 5 Notre Dame in first round of March Madness

Minutewomen will travel to Norman, Okla. for the first two rounds of the tournament

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team will travel to Norman, Okla. to take on No. 5 Notre Dame in the first round of the March Madness tournament on Saturday, March 19. The Minutewomen (26-6, 11-4 Atlantic 10) earned a No. 12 seed in the East region.

UMass hasn’t been to the big dance in 24 years, but after accumulating the most wins in a single season in program history and defeating Dayton to capture its first ever A-10 championship, the Minutewomen are breaking out their dancing shoes again.

“Super proud of what this team has accomplished,” UMass coach Tory Verdi said after the announcement. “To see UMass up on the national scene playing against teams that have history and have won national championships, it doesn’t get any better than that. We’re super excited about this opportunity.”

Notre Dame boasts a 22-8 record including a key victory over NC State earlier in the season. That earned it a five seed in the tournament, while Oklahoma earned a No. 4 seed and the right to host the first two rounds in its home arena. IUPUI is the No. 13 seed taking on the Sooners in the second game of Saturday’s matchup.

