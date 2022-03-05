UMass women’s lacrosse falls to UConn 17-14

Despite the Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team leading in the first half, UConn outscored UMass (3-2) 4-1 in the fourth period to defeat the Minutewomen 17-14.

UMass had a strong start by dominating in the first period of the game scoring six goals. Kelly Marra earned the first goal for the Minutewomen followed by Kendra Harbinger who beat a Huskies (4-1) defender and scored UMass’ second goal 18 seconds later.

UConn called the first time out of the game after Julia Smith scored the Minutewomen’s third goal in under three minutes. The Huskies’ Sydney Watson won the draw control after the time out and Madelyne George immediately scored the first goal for UConn.

Kate Shaffer scored the second goal for the Huskies led by a ground ball pick up from Katherine Parker. Shortly after, with a foul on Amanda McMahon, Kendra Harbinger scored her second goal of the game earning the fourth goal for UMass with a free position shot.

After a UConn turnover, Brinley Anderson had a ground ball pick up allowing Alex Finn, with an assist from Hannah Heller, to shoot the sixth and final goal for the Minutewomen in just the first period.

For graduate attack Haley Connaughton, the first period of Saturday’s game was her first time back on the field since recovering from a leg injury.

“Our goal was to have her playing a little bit from this game all the way back in December when she first had surgery,” head coach Angela McMahon-Serpone said. “I think she’s going to be a huge asset for us in adding to an already deep offensive unit.”

UConn started the third period even stronger than they had already been playing despite already scoring three goals in a row. Although Audra Tosone won four draw controls on the day, UMass gave up opportunities which forced several turnovers. Susan Lafountian’s second goal of the game, and 11th goal for UConn, caused the first of four ties between the Huskies and Minutewomen.

“We got a little internal and a little tight,” McMahon-Serpone said. “We’re better when we play loose and confident, and I think we got away from that a little bit there in the second half.”

It became either team’s game at the start of the fourth period with the tied score. UConn took the lead through Lafountain’s third goal of the game with an assist from Grace Coon.

Olivia Muscella scored UMass’ 14th and final goal of the game with a free position shot goal, bringing the deficit back to one before UConn continued to dominate.

“We did a great job in the beginning there and we just need to be more consistent throughout the game,” McMahon-Serpone said. “That starts with practice and how we prepare and take care of ourselves.”

The Minutewomen are set to hit the road for their next five games. UMass will first be traveling to Nashville, Tenn. to play against Vanderbilt on March 11 at 7 p.m.

