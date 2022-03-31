Leave a Comment
Women’s History Month: The Special Issue
A celebration of women through word.
March 31, 2022
What it feels like to love a woman by Astghik Dion, Head Arts Editor
Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s documentary ‘driving home 2 u’ by Nic Roy, Staff Writer
My favorite female directed films by Ashviny Kaur, Staff Writer
Five women on being in a male-dominated major by Laleh Panahi, Collegian Contributor
We cannot forget the women of Ukraine by Luke Halpern, Staff Writer
Kate Bush and the music of female imagination by Kelly McMahan, Staff Writer
Strong female characters in the ‘Star Wars’ universe by Shannon Moore, Staff Writer
Does ‘Kill Bill’ still hold up as a feminist film? by Will Duffy, Staff Writer
Charli XCX’s fight for artistic autonomy in the pop industry has made her one of the genre’s most exciting artists by Nic Roy, Collegian Contributor
This women’s history month, show some support for Mother Nature by Asha Baron, Collegian Satire Columnist
Artist Spotlight: Grace Kerlin by Julia King, Collegian Correspondent
Why the misrepresentation of women with OCD in the media matters by Danielle Marrocco, Collegian Contributor
