Joey Lorant / Daily Collegian
Joey Lorant / Daily Collegian

Women’s History Month: The Special Issue

A celebration of women through word.

March 31, 2022

What it feels like to love a woman by Astghik Dion, Head Arts Editor

Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s documentary ‘driving home 2 u’ by Nic Roy, Staff Writer

My favorite female directed films by Ashviny Kaur, Staff Writer

Five women on being in a male-dominated major by Laleh Panahi, Collegian Contributor

We cannot forget the women of Ukraine by Luke Halpern, Staff Writer

Kate Bush and the music of female imagination by Kelly McMahan, Staff Writer

Strong female characters in the ‘Star Wars’ universe by Shannon Moore, Staff Writer

Does ‘Kill Bill’ still hold up as a feminist film? by Will Duffy, Staff Writer

Charli XCX’s fight for artistic autonomy in the pop industry has made her one of the genre’s most exciting artists by Nic Roy, Collegian Contributor

This women’s history month, show some support for Mother Nature by Asha Baron, Collegian Satire Columnist

Artist Spotlight: Grace Kerlin by Julia King, Collegian Correspondent

Why the misrepresentation of women with OCD in the media matters by Danielle Marrocco, Collegian Contributor

Leave a Comment

2022

Joey Lorant / Daily Collegian
What it feels like to love a woman
Kenyon Cox | Wikimedia Commons
Five women on being in a male-dominated major
Wikimedia Commons
Why the misrepresentation of women with OCD in the media matters
Shilpa Sweth / Daily Collegain
SGA reviews three motions on elections, rules and undergraduate research
Ukrainian Woman | Wikimedia Commons
We cannot forget the women of Ukraine

Archives

Joey Lorant / Daily Collegian
What it feels like to love a woman
Mary Harron | Wikimedia Commons
My favorite female directed films
Kenyon Cox | Wikimedia Commons
Five women on being in a male-dominated major
Wikimedia Commons
Why the misrepresentation of women with OCD in the media matters
Shilpa Sweth / Daily Collegain
SGA reviews three motions on elections, rules and undergraduate research

Massachusetts Daily Collegian • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.