Concert Review: Perfume Genius and portraying openness

Like many other music-lovers, I hadn’t been to a “standing-room only” concert in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since restrictions were lifted, I’ve been to my fair share of shows in arenas and stadiums, but none of them were as small as the show I attended this past week at Gateway City Arts. Located in the middle of Holyoke, the venue is unassuming and not very recognizable from the street. The line for the door was fairly short, yet as the showtime neared, the crowd grew larger and larger. Soon enough, college students, millennials and a small number of older men and women alike were buzzing all over the venue. As the lights dimmed, I was fondly reminded of intimate performances I had attended in the past; shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers, the low hum of conversations and the nervous excitement of waiting for a show to begin.

Opening the show was singer-songwriter Meg Duffy, better known by their stage name, Hand Habits. Performing solo, their music can be compared to the likes of Angel Olsen and Japanese Breakfast. With smooth vocals and incredibly impressive guitar skills, they held the focus of the crowd for the entirety of their set, with some audience members only leaving to grab a drink from the bar. With a setlist that reminded me of a soundtrack to a coming-of-age film, Duffy performed with a content gloominess in their voice; sad, yet content with being sad. The conclusion of their set was picture-perfect, as the crowd slowly swayed along during their final track, “the book on how to change part II.”

To my surprise, as they left the stage and the touring members of Perfume Genius walked on, Hand Habits also waltzed back into their seat and picked up the guitar once again. They tour with the band not only as their opener, yet as a guitarist as well. The crowd slowly succumbed to silence at roughly 9 p.m., as a backup track with repeated chanting grew louder and louder. The stage dimmed, and in all his glory, Mike Hadreas glided on as Perfume Genius’ opening track, “Your Body Changes Everything,” captured the attention of everyone in the room.

As expected at a Perfume Genius show, the colors on the stage fluctuated from light lavenders to dark, rich pinks – emphasizing Hadreas and his movements on stage. Almost as if he was drunk on a performance high, he moved with class and grace, mimicking a Greek statue come to life. His sensuality that is often touched upon in several of his songs was seen on full display here, as he swayed and turned across the stage with passion. Hadreas’ stage presence was one to behold, and it was clear that he was born to be a performer, every move of his more expressive than the last. While it was mesmerizing to watch him glide across the stage, I often found myself fixated on his drummer Tim Carr. A touring member of the band, Carr was a pleasure to watch as their percussionist. He often cued in Hadreas during the set, and it was impressive to see his skills on full display as I was in the front row. A multi-instrumentalist, it is obvious that Carr is talented beyond belief, playing not only the drums, yet also the tambourine and maracas, standing out within the five-piece band that accompanied Hadreas.

Beginning the show clad in a crisp, cobalt blue suit, Hadreas gradually stripped down to a very messy untucked shirt as he delved deeper into his setlist. With much of his setlist deriving from his 2020 album “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately,” it was evident that Hadreas had missed performing for an audience. With the pandemic placing everyone’s lives on hold, it was beautiful to watch him finally be able to perform this album live on tour. Other songs in his setlist included singles from his previous albums, “Too Bright” and “No Shape.” As the band transitioned seamlessly from song to song, it was clear that Hadreas was a man of few words; quiet and soft-spoken. His quips definitely brought out some laughs among the crowd, yet he didn’t beat around the bush stalling between each number, and Perfume Genius completed their show in the most efficient of ways.

After concluding their set with “My Body,” a song that expresses Hadreas’ desire to be accepted for who he is, the band walked off the stage in a hurry, leaving the crowd cheering for an encore. Sure enough, they returned and performed two more songs, ending the night with fan-favorite, “Queen.” Being my personal favorite song out of Hadreas’ discography, watching it performed live was an experience I’ll never forget. In fact, the entirety of his concert was immersive, as he transported the audience to another world completely. Everyone watched intently as he poured his heart out into each word and note he sang, transforming the venue into an entirely different space. This small bar in Western Massachusetts was no longer just a bar; it was a room full of love. Everyone understood Hadreas for who he was, with some like myself even resonating with his lyrics.

Toeing the line between being too artsy and too casual, Perfume Genius’ set was the perfect mix of both. Hadreas’ ability to connect with the audience yet still put on a gorgeous show is something that I can look back at fondly, as I enjoyed every minute of it. With more than impressive stage presence and a catchy discography, this one was one the best shows I’d been to in a long time.

All photos by Astghik Dion

