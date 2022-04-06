File ‘Pam and Tommy’ under Hollywood hypocrisy

Hulu’s “Pam and Tommy” is a true-crime docudrama, with an emphasis on the drama. The twist is that the crime central to the story isn’t a crime at all. Spoilers ahead.

Based on a Rolling Stone article published in 2014, the show gives viewers a front row seat to the whirlwind romance of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and the sex-tape scandal that dissolved their marriage just as dramatically. Part of the show’s appeal is the ability for viewers to fact-check in real-time; for instance, those confused by the talking penis scene in the second episode might be interested to learn it was inspired by Tommy Lee’s memoir, in which he argues with his appendage. The full eight episodes of “Pam and Tommy” are available to stream on Hulu.

Nudity plays a large role in the first few episodes of “Pam and Tommy,” which is unsurprising considering its massive prosthetics budget. Sebastian Stan (Tommy Lee) wore fake penises made from a 3D mold of his own body and prosthetic nipples to mimic Lee’s signature nipple rings. Lily James (Pamela Anderson) wore prosthetic breasts, a fake forehead, and a dental piece, not to mention at least three wigs to achieve Pamela’s bombshell blonde look. The incredibly detailed prosthetics almost completely transformed the actors into their famous characters.

And their transformation wasn’t just skin deep — Stan and James immersed themselves in their characters, rarely seeing each other out of character during the show’s production, and the authenticity of their performances is what makes this show worth watching. Stan perfectly encapsulated the wild energy and fierce loyalty of Tommy Lee, and James nailed the sweet but sensual disposition of Pamela Anderson. Rounding out a trio of excellent performances is Seth Rogen’s portrayal of Rand Gauthier, the former carpenter responsible for the theft and distribution of the sex tape. Rogen lost approximately 30 pounds for the role, and his portrayal of Gauthier as an insecure, relatable guy with an odd fascination for theology is refreshing and funny in just the right way.

“Pam and Tommy” relies heavily on 90s nostalgia, which is most effective in early episodes and is essential in reminding viewers that this is the transitional period right before the Age of the Internet. By the last few episodes, however, there is too much focus on nostalgic elements. The soundtrack is overloaded with hits from the 80s and 90s, and frequent throwback references (including a Third Eye Blind cameo) begin to distract from the serious points the show is trying to make about privacy and consent. Some of the later flashback scenes are edited to have a “vintage” quality, but instead look artificial and overedited. However, for a member of Gen Z, watching Gauthier explain the internet to porn industry moguls provided an amusing reminder of how different the world used to be.

The Anderson-Lee tape was not just the world’s first internet sex tape scandal; it was also the first instance of celebrity revenge porn. In 2017, Rob Kardashian posted rapper Blac Chyna’s nude photos on Instagram without her consent. What followed was a national conversation about non-consensual pornography, with the Kardashian incident being the most high-profile test case for California’s revenge-porn law passed in 2013. The law was first enacted in 2014 by Kamala Harris, and more states have implemented non-consensual pornography laws since Kardashian’s prosecution.

Unfortunately for Anderson, who indisputably faced more negative repercussions after the tape was leaked than Lee, the world didn’t yet recognize her non-consensual pornography leak as a crime. One of the most emotional moments of the show occurs when Lee and Anderson find out that a lawsuit filed against Penthouse has been dismissed. Penthouse had acquired a copy of the tape, and the suit was filed to prevent the magazine from publishing stills from the video. They discovered the basis for dismissal was Anderson’s work posing nude for Playboy and her status as an international sex symbol, prompting James to deliver one of the show’s impactful lines: “Sluts don’t get to decide what happens to pictures of their body.” James’ portrayal of Anderson’s fearful realization that the tape had been stolen, her frustrations with Lee for not understanding her devastation and her reaction to the dismissal marked her as the series’ stand-out performance.

It’s easy to root for Rogan’s Gauthier in the initial episodes when Stan’s performance as an out of touch, self-absorbed and reckless Lee is exceptionally convincing. Early on, Gauthier’s methodical, yet comical, home invasion seems justifiable. Some would argue that exposure, good or bad, is the currency of celebrities. However, after watching James’ Anderson be blindsided by awkward questions about the tape on a live interview with Jay Leno, demeaned by her husband and his lawyers and lose her chance to break out of sex-symbol status to establish herself as a respected actress, reality sets in. This was a crime — and not a victimless one.

There is a community of fans who have condemned “Pam and Tommy” due to sources close to Anderson expressing that she felt exploited by the show. The show’s creators and James herself reached out to Anderson hoping for her involvement, but ultimately received no response. Lee offered support for the show, telling Entertainment Tonight “It’s a cool story and people need to know” in 2021. Anderson did not consent to the story being told, which riddles “Pam and Tommy’s” discussion of consent and privacy with hypocrisy. The stellar acting performances humanized Anderson and Lee, and the show appeared fair in its retelling. But as a viewer, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was further violating the real Pam and Tommy by watching their story unfold in eight episodes that one of the main subjects didn’t consent to.

And I am; Hollywood is designed to feed society’s amoral appetites without empathy for the real people behind the story. That’s showbiz, baby.

