Armenia and Azerbaijan: The century-long fight for Nagorno-Karabach persists

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, hostilities resumed on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is a continuation of the decades-long conflict between two countries. They first attracted attention around the world for hostilities that began in October 2020 and lasted 44 days.

Skirmishes along the border have sporadically arisen since Russia brokered a fragile ceasefire in November 2020. The recent outbreak of violence has been the worst fighting since 2020, resulting in at least 200 casualties in late September. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of opening fire first.

Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh, as referred to by ethnic Armenians, has been a contested region even prior to the formation of the Soviet Union. Although Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as belonging to Azerbaijan, it has historically and is currently primarily populated by ethnic Armenians.

“They’re both confident that all the land they were claiming was rightfully and historically theirs,” said Audrey Alstadt, a professor of history at University of Massachusetts who specializes in Soviet history and Azerbaijani studies. Alstadt has spent significant time studying Azerbaijan’s history, geopolitical dynamics and language, especially during the Soviet era.

According to Alstadt, the region was drawn in the early 1920s after Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan declared independence from the Russian empire. When Russia invaded Azerbaijan in 1920, they recognized all of Azerbaijan’s territorial claims, including the region that currently constitutes Nagorno-Karabakh, as a method of appeasement.

However, when Russia invaded Armenia later that same year, Russia was forced to find another means to appease the Armenians, who still were unwilling to acknowledge Azerbaijan’s control over the territory as legitimate.

Little animosity materialized during the Soviet years, but in 1988, near the end of the Soviet Union, the local administration in Nagorno-Karabach made a bid to separate from Azerbaijan and join Armenia. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, hostilities escalated into a full-blown war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It resulted in Armenia holding Nagorno-Karabach and broad areas outside the territory’s borders until the 1994 ceasefire. There has been a failure to achieve a diplomatic settlement until October 2020, when Azerbaijan launched operation “Iron Fist” in hopes of reclaiming control over Nagorno-Karabach.

“They have different arguments, they have different resources, they have different maps, but they’re absolutely convinced nothing the other side could produce in terms of evidence, no argument would ever be accepted by the other side as legitimate. And that has not changed,” said Alstadt.

This has led to frustration on both sides, especially since Armenians from the active fighting area are now endangered and forced to flee. Emi Aleksanyan, junior linguistics and psychology major and president of the UMass Armenian Students Association (ASA), emphasized that the conflict is not solely political, but also infringes upon the livelihoods of Armenians in the region and their culture.

“The problem isn’t just the fact that they want to take over the land. The problem is that any Armenians who are left in that land will be killed,” Aleksanyan said. “If you want to stay where your home is, in Artsakh, you can’t. You’re either going to be forced to flee or they’re going to do something to you.”

“You have thousands of people who have become homeless, and they have to hop between relatives’ houses, they have to get beds from junkyards, they have to live on the street, they have to completely reinvent what they do for a living,” Aleksanyan said. “People who had jobs now don’t have them.”

“They’re trying to instill fear amongst the people in Artsakh. They’re trying to make them not want to live there anymore and take away their soul, take away their will to live and fight for that land. And that’s done by committing these acts such as mutilating or raping people on camera, publishing videos on the internet, or destroying and defacing churches,” said Nareg Stepanian, senior finance major and vice-president of ASA.

Many attribute Russia’s preoccupation with Ukraine as to why violence has resurfaced amongst the two former Soviet states. However, Russia’s geopolitical history and tendencies lends itself to the assumption that Russia may be receiving undeserved credit in ensuring peace in the region.

“My interpretation of this was that this was very much deliberately set up like this by Stalin in the Bolsheviks,” Alstadt said. “Because if you think that the Azerbaijanis might fight with you, or that the Armenians might fight with you, better to have them mainly focused on fighting each other, or being angry at each other or having a grievance against each other. They’re not then going to unite and decide they have a grievance against Moscow.”

“It’s always been clear that a lot of people consider Russia to be Armenia’s number one ally historically and throughout this conflict … but they want to keep both of these states and other post-Soviet states actively involved in war, underdeveloped, and dependent on the power and influence of Russia,” Stepanian said.

Many members of the international community have expressed concern over the hostilities. However, countries, including the United States, are not incentivized to directly engage in the conflict or lend support towards one side or the other.

“If you think about it geopolitically, why would the United States help Armenia? What can we offer to the United States?” Stepanian said. “Right now, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is helping to overextend Russia, because they also have to mediate that conflict as well as fight their own battles with Ukraine. It’s never about human rights.”

Both Alstadt and Aleksanyan attribute Azerbaijan’s recent success in the conflict to Azerbaijan’s increased oil production over the last three decades and savvy lobbying. “The military and economic reality of the moment is that Azerbaijan very much [had] the upper hand. They have way more weapons, they have way more money,” Alstadt said.

“A lot of people don’t realize this, but Azerbaijan actually spends lots of money on lobbying, which is a smart and strategic move on their side. You can see on very trusted news sources, such as the New York Times, that they spread absolute propaganda,” Aleksanyan explained. “When Artsakh was given away, when Armenians were being murdered there or mutilated or all of these things, it was publicized as a liberation, that Artsakh was liberated.”

For most Armenians in Armenia proper, Nagorno-Karabach and the diaspora, the conflict has been a pressing matter in their minds and has had tangible effects within the community. “I am Artsakhzi. I see a lot of PTSD in my family, a lot of mental health issues that are not like normal day-to day issues, that are very war-related,” Aleksanyan said.

“It’s brooding a lot of hatred in myself and in my friends against Azerbaijan and the Azeri government supporters,” Stepanian said. “I’ve kind of learned to live with it. Now when I see it, I’ve become a little bit desensitized to it.”

“I’ve already accepted what’s happening, but I’m nowhere near ready to stop paying attention and give up on this cause,” Stepanian said. “I feel like our fight for survival has just begun.”

To Alstadt, who is viewing the conflict from a perspective not directly associated with the conflict, this is not an isolated incident. She points to disputed areas such as Kashmir, between India and Pakistan, which has yet to be resolved, and Alsace-Lorraine, which France and Germany fought for centuries over before deciding in the 20th century that there were bigger problems for both countries than this small sect of land.

“This fight won’t be over until both sides decide to stop making new graves for their children, [rather] than trying to reclaim the graves of their ancestors,” Alstadt said. “I hope that’s shocking enough to make people stop and think.”

Sabrina Ishanyan can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @sabrinaishanyan.