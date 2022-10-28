Inside the Mind of a Lawyer

In this episode, Molly Roth and Kenisha Lamarre discuss current events going on in Haiti as well as grad school application stress and self-care. Additionally, in this episode, we interviewed Briana Cardwell, Esq. to talk about all things law.

Briana Cardwell, Esq. is an attorney who graduated in 2020 from Boston University School of Law. Prior to law school, Attorney Cardwell attended Bowdoin College, where she majored in Africana Studies and minored in Sociology. Briana has previously interned at the ACLU of Massachusetts, NAACP Boston Branch, Harvard Prison Legal Assistance Project, Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition, as well as Greater Boston Legal Services. As an attorney, Briana has worked in both immigration law and estate planning. Briana has a fierce sense of social justice and serves as a wonderful mentor to young aspiring lawyers.

