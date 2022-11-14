Emphasis on the glass leads Minutewomen to victory

After starting the season losing the battle on the boards then out rebounding its last opponent — nationally ranked Tennessee — the Massachusetts women’s basketball team continued to regain back its rebounding strength in Monday night’s game against Maine.

Even with size on the team, smaller guards were able to chip into UMass (2-1) rebounding against the Black Bears (1-1.) From Ber’Nyah Mayo to Alexzeya Brooks helping out, the Minutewomen were able to finish with a rebounding total of 50 to Maine’s 28.

“Sometimes what happens is our guards start leaking out because they rely on the post players to get the rebound. We can’t do that, we’ve got to be systematic. I thought the last two games we’ve done a really good job,” said head coach Tory Verdi.

Verdi stressed the importance of the entire team rebounding, “collectively, all five players have to rebound. If you’re tall, small, it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to have a toughness about you.”

UMass struggled with rebounding in its first couple appearances this year. Assumption grabbed 40 boards, topping UMass’ 39. Central Connecticut State continued this streak by out rebounding the Minutewomen 38-32. Yet, the Minutewomen found a way to break this pattern when they faced one of the toughest teams to rebound, No. 5 Tennessee, who was the second-best rebounding team prior to its game against UMass.

“[Rebounding] has been a point of emphasis especially after the exhibition game and the Central Connecticut game. I think they’ve taken that to heart,” Verdi said.

Shooting guard Sydney Taylor, who’s often reliable 3-point shot has not been falling the past couple games, found other ways to contribute, one of them being rebounding. Against the Lady Vols, Taylor had seven rebounds. On Monday, she grabbed seven more.

“We got out rebounded in the exhibition game and the first game, so we needed to change that. We know we can do it, we just got to lock in and box out and get those boards, offensively and defensively,” Taylor said.

Even one of the team’s biggest rebounders, Angelique Ngalakulondi, understood that rebounding isn’t just for post players. Ngalakulondi brought in 10 rebounds against the Black Bears.

“Everyone’s doing it from guards to the posts,” Ngalakulondi said. “Everybody’s invested, and I think it’s really showing and it’s helping us get wins.”

With upperclassmen Sam Breen, who also had 10 boards and Ngalakulondi leading the way on Monday, UMass has found numerous opportunities to score from their big rebounds. These offensive rebounds gave the Minutewomen second-chance points to pull away from the Black Bears.

Mid way through the second quarter, 5-foot 6-inch guard Mayo snagged her own rebound twice, eventually finishing the put-back. When the shot wasn’t finished, a foul was drawn. Makennah White was able to draw the foul on the second chance shot after grabbing her own miss just seconds prior. Mayo had six rebounds on the night while White added seven of her own.

Offensive boards provide opportunities to score, but defensive boards deny the opponent from scoring. On Monday, UMass notched 31 defensive rebounds, contributing to Maine’s scoreless second quarter.

“How you win championships, it’s defense and rebounding. They understand that,” Verdi said.

