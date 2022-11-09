Why “Can’t Buy a Thrill” is still a funky classic 50 years later

Rock and jazz fusion band Steely Dan’s first studio album “Can’t Buy a Thrill” celebrates its 50th anniversary this November.

Steely Dan formed when two Bard College students discovered their mutual love for jamming out with other musicians while in school. Songwriters then turned bandmates when Walter Becker and Donald Fagen began singing and playing their respective instruments of guitars, bass and keyboard. They also recorded with session musicians for other back up accompanists to create their studio albums. “Can’t Buy a Thrill” remained a classic for over 50 years, a piece of media that continues to make anyone get down and feel the funk.

This album wasn’t just a steppingstone, but a leap into some of the best music of the ‘70s. While this album is not the normal jazz fusion Steely Dan is known for now, it set them on the path to being one of the best music duos of all time.

With Fagen leading vocals and Becker backing up, they wrote and sang these ten songs that skyrocketed them into fame. The album, only a little over 40 minutes long, has a mix of traditional and jazz-rock songs that revolve around illicit affairs, politics and the grit of life and friendship.

“Dirty Work,” “Do it Again” and “Reelin’ in the Years,” were incorporated into many different movies and television shows over the years. These songs drew in new listeners for decades and continue to do so.

“Dirty Work” discusses the loneliness and responsibility of affairs with its slowed down rhythm and heavy sax that drives it along. Different from the other tracks on the album, David Palmer sings this hit rather than Fagen, who plays the keys. “Reelin’ in the Years” peaked at No. 11 Hot 100 chart and for good reason. This song features one of the best guitar solos of all time, favored by Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

Songs like “Only A Fool Would Say That” and “Do it Again” have a non-traditional jazz fusion mixed throughout. “Kings,” “Midnite Cruiser” and “Change of Guard” have a classic rock feel. These non-traditional rock songs are exactly what Steely Dan embodies, the push against normality when it comes to music. They had no box they had to fit in and their style and perfectionism when it came to their songs is exactly why people still love it 50 years later. “Change of Guard” has become my new favorite of the album. It embodies classic rock more than any other track and features otherworldly guitar solos and drums in the background. The song keeps you tapping your feet and feeling the rhythm in your ears.

Steely Dan is nowhere near as underground as many people believe they are, and there is a recent resurgence of younger audiences rediscovering their greatest hits. “Can’t Buy a Thrill” never conformed to mainstream music, which is a huge part of why people today still love their music.

For over 50 years Steely Dan keeps their song and spirit alive because of newer generations getting down to their unique fusion of music, even if it was their parents who were doing it first in the ‘70s.

