World Juniors connection stays strong at Frozen Fenway

BOSTON — Ryan Ufko and Kenny Connors did not miss a beat for the Massachusetts hockey team after coming back from playing for Team USA in the World Junior Championship.

In the third period, the Minutemen (9-8-3, 3-7-1 Hockey East) needed a goal to keep themselves in the game. After Boston College (8-6-4, 6-3-3 HEA) dominated on offense through 40 minutes, UMass’ momentum had gone out. Ice conditions made it hard to skate and the Eagles seemed to stop anything the Minutemen threw their way.

When Ufko stepped on the ice in the third period, offense ignited for UMass. Connors started off the play by passing to Scott Morrow in the front of the net. Once Connors passed the puck, the freshmen screened the goaltender, eliminating some of his vision in front of the net. Morrow stick handled the puck for a few seconds from the right side of the net before passing to Ufko. Ufko from the point took a wrist shot to make a 3-2 game, allowing the Minutemen to have a shot at tying the game.

After the goal, Ufko defensively and offensively looked like one of UMass’ best players, constantly using his vision to keep BC away from net. Not long after the goal, Ufko intercepted the puck from an Eagles defender in the offensive zone. The sophomore found his way to net but goaltender Mitch Benson pushed it away.

Both Connors and Ufko were put back onto their spots in the top power play and penalty kill unit. Connors and Ufko had spots on the power play and penalty kill unit for Team USA as well, both contributing in large ways.

“On the power play [Ufko] is a huge addition back and [Connors] plays a lot of minutes so two important pieces back,” head coach Greg Carvel said.

In the second period, UMass was put on a power play and Connors and Ufko created one of the best shots in the two minutes. Cal Kiefiuk passed the puck to Connors who then took a shot at the net, but it bounced off the goaltender’s pads. Ufko was close to the post, hitting a deflection, but Benson moved quickly to cover the chance.

In the second to last power play in the third period, Ufko stayed on the ice for 1:40 before being taken off. Carvel has noted before the impact of Ufko on the power play and that with iron lungs, the sophomore stays on as long as possible. In the two minutes, Ufko had multiple chances at the net with his hard one-timer.

“A hockey game is a hockey game,” Ufko said. “I definitely didn’t want to miss this. I wouldn’t want to miss any game, especially one here with this group. Remember where I just came from putting that to the side and focus on the present.”

In the last few minutes of the game, Ufko collided with an Eagles player, laying down on the ice. He limped off, but found his way back on the ice when the Minutemen were on the penalty kill after a failed review attempt.

Ufko and Connors’ performances come after a strong showing in the WJC. Ufko placed third in Team USA’s points leaders with 10 points, only behind two forwards on the top line. He also was tied in points for all defensemen in the tournament from nine assist and a goal.

Connors played on Team USA’s fourth line and despite taking a few games to get his feet under him, he played a strong tournament. Connors scored two goals in the WJC with his most notable goal coming against tournament champions Canada. Connors took home player of the game for Team USA on that night.

“I thought both guys represented UMass and USA extremely well,” Carvel said. “We’re very proud of what they did. They said UMass hockey quite a bit in the tournament thanks to those guys.”

