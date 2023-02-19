Sam Breen drops 22 points in win over Davidson, two shy of career scoring title

Sam Breen finished with 22 points in the Massachusetts women’s basketball team’s 12th consecutive win over the Davidson Wildcats on Sunday.

In the 78-64 victory, Breen’s point total put her just two points shy of becoming the all-time career points leader in UMass (23-4, 13-1 Atlantic 10) history. This record includes the 44 points Breen scored at Penn State before transferring to the Commonwealth.

“It’s great to see her get closer and it would’ve been nice to see her get it today,” head coach Tory Verdi said. “Obviously it’s in the near future. Regardless, she scores the ball for us and we need that point production from her.”

With two regular season games to go, Breen is 43 points away from breaking the Minutewomen’s all-time scoring record which is currently held by Sue Peters. Peters scored 1,858 points in the maroon and white before graduating in 1980 and returned back home on Sunday as she sat courtside supporting the UMass 2022-23 squad on Sunday afternoon.

“I think it would be the greatest thing,” Peters said of Breen breaking the program scoring record. “I’m happy for her. I was hoping she could’ve done it today. She’s a hard worker and deserves nothing but the best and I’m looking forward to her breaking it.”

Breen and Peters have been in contact for a couple of years because of a mentor program. Through the program, Peters was chosen to mentor Breen on all things basketball and life.

“We email back and forth a lot,” Breen said. “Seeing what she did after UMass has been really fun. I know she’s been trying to get to a home game so her finally being able to come to one was definitely awesome, especially on a day like this and getting the win like this.”

Peters and Breen bonded through the program and kept in contact by emailing and even went out for breakfast together.

Breen surpassed former teammate Hailey Leidel for second all-time on the list midway through the second quarter. With a defender right on her, Breen reached the mark with her signature turnaround mid-range jump shot.

This bucket by Sam Breen moves her into second all-time in career points!



Q2, 5:51| UMass 28, Davidson 18#Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/tG4qM32lLY — UMass Women's Basketball (@UMassWBB) February 19, 2023

The graduate student played all 40 minutes in the game, shooting 9-for-16 from the field and 2-3 from 3-point range. She also went a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Early in the fourth quarter, Breen attacked the hoop and had a wide-open layup attempt, but her shot went in and out. As the ball bounced off a Wildcat defender rolled out of bounds, Breen showed some visible frustration. Immediately after, Breen was embraced by all of her teammates, who offered high-fives, a pat on the head and words of encouragement.

“I appreciate [my teammates] a lot,” Breen said. “They could definitely tell I was frustrated. I try not to let myself look frustrated too much even if I am so that was super, super appreciated. I felt worse that I blew [Sydney Taylor’s] assist more than actually missing the layup. They always have my back and I have theirs and I think we all know that which helps. What you see on the court translates to off the court, which makes it special.”

Although Breen missed that layup, the connection between her and Taylor was evident all game long. In the opening offensive possession of the second period, Breen set an off-ball screen for Taylor to get the guard on a mismatch. Breen received the ball at the top of the arc before Taylor used her speed to blitz past her defender and get an easy two points off a Breen assist.

Breen tallied 11 rebounds in the game, good for her 15th double-double of the season and the 55th of her career. Breen also dished four assists, grabbed two steals and recorded two blocks.

Breen and co. will hit the road to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m.

