Undocumented: Part 1

In part 1 of the two-part MhmKay Podcast episode, hosts Molly Roth and Kenisha Lamarre interview Nayeli Gonzalez, a Political Science and Anthropology Double Major at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. They discuss what it means to be undocumented, and what migrating to the United States as a minor truly looks like.

Nayeli Gonzalez is a political scientist and anthropologist. She enjoys mentoring undergraduate students for the Student Immigrant Program and helping to rebuild CASA Latinx through student engagement. She is extremely passionate about human rights and hopes to make a difference for vulnerable immigrant communities that need representation. In her free time, she enjoys exploring beautiful national parks, photography, painting, writing, illustrating, and gaining knowledge of physics and its interactions with our physical world.

