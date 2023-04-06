‘Alright, Alright, Alright’: Thirty Years of ‘Dazed and Confused’

30 years ago, one of the biggest day-in-the-life films was released: the Richard Linklater cult-classic, “Dazed and Confused.” The film takes place during the last day of school for Austin, Texas teenagers in 1976. From the iconic soundtrack and dialogue to the rowdy characters, there is simplistic beauty inside this film. It truly feels like real life.

The film opens with the sounds of “Sweet Emotion” by Aerosmith as Pickford (Shawn Andrews) rolls into the school parking lot in his orange Pontiac GTO, one of the most infamous scenes in the movie. In that instance, the audience is already drawn into this world, waiting for the upcoming shenanigans these teenagers will incite. This simple, but entrancing opening becomes a symbol of teenage freedom, making this scene one of the most memorable from the film.

It can be argued that “Dazed” has no real plot, and that it is just a feel-good film following the lives of Texas teens. The movie is set in the time span of just one day, the last day of school, which makes one question what the story really is. However, the day-in-the lifestyle is what makes the film so endearing. Whether you were alive in the ‘70s or not, there are moments that everyone can relate to, and the movie reflects the beauty of everyday life. The movie subtly expresses the idea that reminiscing on the past can be a wonderful thing, which keeps audiences dedicated to the film for all these years.

The characters are really what makes “Dazed” so great. Each character has their own quirks that make them feel like people you would have encountered in high school. It is easy to see aspects of yourself in these characters. To begin with, Randall “Pink” Floyd (Jason London), has to decide whether or not he wants to play football the following year. This decision became one of the biggest problems in that moment of his life. He doesn’t want to have to live by someone else’s rules; rather, he wants to experience the life he wants to live. This is symbolized by his crumpling of the player contract his coach gives him. It’s a very small problem in the big scheme of things, but for a high schooler, it’s life or death.

On the other hand, David Wooderson (Matthew McConaughey) is the creepy older guy who still hangs around the places where high schoolers hangout. As you look inside the character of Wooderson, his suave presence masks the questions he has about his life. Wooderson also shows that even as you get older, it’s okay to question your decisions and change the direction of your life. This is something many people resonate with, no matter their age.

“Dazed and Confused” offers a reflection into nostalgia that people of all ages can enjoy. Even though there’s hard moments to watch, like the hazing the incoming freshmen endure from the new seniors, there is a sentimental charm. Magical moments spent with friends, embracing the last bits of teenage freedom; these feelings of happiness and excitement make the film so effective in its relatability.

Towards the end of the film, Wooderson says one of the most important and iconic lines, “Let me tell you this, the older you do get, the more rules they’re going to try to get you to follow. You just gotta keep livin’ man. L-I-V-I-N.” This line really does provide explanation to the core of this movie: enjoy your life and live it as best as you can. When you look back on your youth, you want to remember the occasions that made you smile. Down to its core, “Dazed and Confused” is a feel-good film that makes you long for a time where things were simpler. This is what makes it perfect, especially thirty years later.

