Amherst is not the middle of nowhere

If you eavesdrop on enough conversations at the University of Massachusetts, you will most likely hear, over and over, that we are in the middle of nowhere. This is the overwhelming sentiment of students not familiar with Amherst and the Pioneer Valley community. And that’s fair, because at first glance, the University campus does seem like it was dropped in the middle of a cornfield. As one spends more time with this culturally rich region though, that notion should slowly disappear.

Sure, there aren’t bustling streets and endless shops in Amherst; but just because we are not surrounded by skyscrapers does not mean this is not an enriching area. And, because new students are being introduced to the town with the start of the school year, I feel especially called to argue that we are, in fact, not in the middle of nowhere.

Let’s first consider what contributes to our sense of “being somewhere.” This may include whether there are activities to do, whether we feel connected to the spaces around us and whether we connect with others within those spaces. Recognizing the history of the land we occupy is also an important factor.

Whether picking out sleek books at Amherst Books, eating memorable food or visiting museums, Sunday markets, cafés and more, there is much to do in downtown Amherst, not to mention Northampton, which is accessible by bus. But are we willing to engage with what it has to offer? Once I started making an effort to explore outside of campus, I found myself missing the area during summer break. I watched “Joyland” and “But I’m a Cheerleader” in the charming Amherst Cinema theatre. And I recently celebrated a birthday in the heart of this community, which involved dinner at the underrated Momo Tibetan Restaurant in downtown Amherst.

It is worth examining that what may create a sense of nowhere is how disconnected we are to our own on-campus spaces. The green spaces, such as the vast field next to the Campus Pond, the rolling hills in the Central and Orchard Hill Residential Areas and the lawn between the Student Union and Integrative Learning Center, are severely underutilized. These spaces feel designed to be walked through, rather than actively enjoyed. The indoor spaces on-campus, which are usually used for practical reasons, such as completing schoolwork, lack personality. Students work in them and leave without an opportunity to create an impression or make the space more lived-in. As both outdoor and indoor spaces on-campus are challenging to connect with, creating a sense of place becomes exceedingly difficult.

Residential areas also lack a sense of “somewhere.” Students seem utterly disinterested or unsure about how to connect with others in the same spaces, the same buildings and even the same floors, despite attempts to bring people together through Defined Residential Communities. If students feel a lack of connection with others in residential areas, how then could the surrounding area ever feel like “somewhere?”

A legitimate reason for students’ disconnect with Amherst and the Pioneer Valley is the lack of accessibility to less walkable locations. While efficient public transportation is in place, those without cars are restricted to the reach of that transportation and are not able to explore other areas.

We should also note that many of us are not originally residents of the Valley, and tend to forget that we are actively inserting ourselves into someone else’s home to complete our studies and advance our lives. We study, work and live on Indigenous land, and become part of a history of continued dispossession. It is crucial to be mindful of the place we are inhabiting temporarily and express gratitude for how it supports us.

One may see plain old “farmlands and cornfields” when introduced to the Valley, but this corner of Massachusetts is more than meets the eye. We cannot take it for granted. If we strongly feel we are in the middle of nowhere, let’s commit to making it somewhere.

Medha Mankekar can be reached at [email protected].