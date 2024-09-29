Easing into conference play, UMass women’s soccer team looks to build on 8-3-1 record

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team played its fourth Atlantic 10 matchup against the University of Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon, picking up its third straight win, a 2-1 final. UMass (8-3-1, 3-1 A-10) finds itself tied with Dayton at the top of the A-10 standings, each team holding a conference record of 3-1. Building since their first game loss against Syracuse, the Minutewomen’s season has been an uphill climb.

“We’ve just continued to grow as a unit,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “I think the culture of our team is really strong.”

Although UMass began the season with two consecutive losses against Syracuse and Army, the Minutewomen found their footing in their 1-0 win against Rutgers.

“The Rutgers game was a big one for us,” Dowiak said. “[Rutgers] is top 20 in the RPI right now so that win continues to be a big highlight.”

The intense match marked UMass’s first victory of the season. In the 81st minute, senior midfielder Bella Recinos netted the match’s sole goal, while graduate student goalkeeper Bella Mendoza notched her 12th career shutout. The game was also highlighted by a physical altercation between Rutgers’ Gia German and Minutewoman Ashley Lamond, leading to red cards for both players in the 55th minute.

Two other games stood out to Dowiak as pivotal moments in UMass’s season thus far.

Following the Rutgers game, the Minutewomen secured a draw against Harvard, maintaining another shutout despite facing 17 shots and conceding 10 corners. Recinos led the team with four shots, including one on target, while freshman forward Amelia Bloom and sophomore forward Caroline Dickson each contributed one shot.

Soon thereafter, UMass took a 2-1 win against Boston College. Recinos scored the first of two in the 48th minute, and Nia Hislop netted the second while also picking up an assist.

“Harvard … they’re typically a top 25 team so [that game] definitely stands out,” Dowiak said. “And beating Boston College, it was the first time in my seven years that we’ve been able to do that.”

The Minutewomen continued their upward trajectory by shutting out Northeastern, Bryant and UMass Lowell, adding three more wins to their record following their success against Boston College.

However, this upward trajectory hit a bump in the road as UMass entered conference play. The Minutewomen faced No. 22 ranked Saint Louis University at home, suffering their first loss in six games and marking their first regular season defeat at Rudd Field since 2022. Although the loss left UMass at 0-1 in A-10 play, it held significant meaning for the team.

“Honestly, I think the Saint Louis performance, even though we lost, was the best [way] we’ve been able to prove that we’re on the same level as them,” said Dowiak. “In our minds at least, [it gives us] a lot of confidence if we get to see them again in postseason.”

This loss did not deter the Minutewomen, who bounced back with three consecutive conference wins against St. Bonaventure, Fordham and the URI following the Saint Louis game.

“You get further into the season … and we get into a routine of putting our best foot forward,” Dowiak said.

UMass currently holds a 3-1 record in the A-10 and aims to build on its success as it progresses further into conference play. The Minutewomen will face George Washington in Washington, DC, on Oct. 3 and then travel to Saint Joseph’s on Oct. 6.

“When you get into A-10, it’s so competitive,” Dowiak said. “So, finding ways to win against really competitive teams when you’re tired and fatigued is something we’re really proud of.”

