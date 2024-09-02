Field Hockey Notebook: UMass opens the 2024 season with losses to Maine and Northwestern

The Massachusetts field hockey team started off its 2024 season with a two-loss weekend, falling to Maine and Northwestern.

The Minutewomen (0-2) failed to capitalize in the season opener against Maine (2-1), losing 2-1 in an overtime battle. Even with a game full of offensive control and opportunity, the Minutewomen were handed their second-ever loss to the Blackbears.

Maine had eight shots to UMass’ 15 but found the back of the net with an overtime goal from Zoe Furber to take the win. With the score 1-1 after regulation, the Blackbears converted their first shot since the third quarter, taking the win. Savanna Henderson assisted Neva Eisenga’s only goal for the Minutewomen, finding the back of the net on a penalty corner.

Northwestern defeated UMass 6-1 on Sunday. The Wildcats (2-0), coming off a win against Maine on Friday, handed the Minutewomen their second loss of the weekend after being topped by Maine earlier on Saturday.

Steady offensive pressure allowed Northwestern to score early and continue to build intensity. A goal from Olivia Bent-Cole just over six minutes into the game kicked things off for the Wildcats. Bent-Cole’s third goal of the season put Northeastern on the map, as they continued moving the ball down the turf.

The Minutewomen were met with offensive domination from the Huskies in the second half after a calm period two filled with back-and-forth play. With the majority of play occurring in UMass’ defensive half of the field, UMass upped its physical defense allowing seven shots on goal with no goals scored.

The Minutewomen found their offensive force late in the game after playing defensively to combat the Huskies’ ability to score quickly and often. Gabby Benkenstein put UMass on the board with six minutes to go after receiving a pass from Claire Danahy. The Minutewomen had four shots on goal and one goal scored in the sixty minutes of play.

A minute and 55 seconds into the second half Lauren Wadas found the back of the goal on a corner, bumping Northwestern up 2-0 just minutes into the third period. After a corner was called, inserter Ashley Sessa found Lauren Hunter who connected with Wadas for the goal. Minutes later, Maddy Zimmer scored her first of the season assisted by Bent-Cole, putting Northwestern up 3-0 at 35:21.

Six corners followed the two early third-period goals, but all six shots resulting from the corners were saved by UMass goalie and 2023 A-10 Goalkeeper of the Year Mytre van Herwijnen.

Northwestern continued to connect with one another, with passes finding sticks and balls finding the back of the net. Nadia Nemeth added a tally early in the fourth period and was followed by Piper Borz who added her own to make the score 5-0 53 minutes into the game.

Northwestern’s Ilse Trop chipped in a goal to make it 6-1 at the end of regulation. The Huskies had 22 shots, 15 of them being shots on goal. The preseason number one team had no trouble against the Minutewomen saving three out of the four UMass shots on goal, although allowing the first goal scored against Northwestern yet in the 2024 season with the Minutewomen’s lone goal.

The Minutewomen will look to pick up their first win this season against Columbia on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 3 p.m.