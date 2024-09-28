Live from New York, it’s season 50

The year is 1975. It is 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 11. Audiences sit around their televisions to watch the first episode of “NBC’s Saturday Night,” the show we now know as “Saturday Night Live.” As the less than one and a half minute cold open ended, Chevy Chase uttered the now famous line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Now, 49 years later, “SNL” is gearing up for the premiere of its 50th season. The show has become synonymous with comedy television, launching the careers of some of the most famous comedians and comedy actors. Stars like Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and many more have filtered through studio 8H. The show continues to be a staple of late-night comedy.

What can audiences expect from the show’s 50th season?

There is no doubt Executive Producer Lorne Michaels will pull out all the stops for the anniversary season. The show has already announced its first five episodes of the season, which is unusual. Episodes are typically announced either one at a time, or in groups of three, as seasons usually run on a three weeks on, three weeks off schedule.

As with every new season, there are some changes to the cast. Repertory player Punkie Johnson is leaving the show after four seasons, stating she didn’t feel the show was a good fit for her. Molly Kearny is leaving the show after two seasons. Newest cast member Chloe Troast is departing from the show after just one season after not being asked back. She wrote on Instagram, “I wish I was going to be back with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards.”

The show has also announced three new cast members: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline. In addition to the fresh faces, cast members Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker have been promoted to repertory cast members after two seasons.

While I am excited to see new comedians joining the show, I hope their debuts aren’t overshadowed by being introduced during such a huge milestone season for the show – especially considering they are being added to an already large cast. If the success of Pete Davidson and Leslie Jones, who both joined the cast in season 40, is any indication, the new cast members will have the potential to shine, even during an anniversary season.

This season will also be special because it is taking place during a presidential election cycle, with Maya Rudolph set to return as Vice President Kamala Harris. Fans have been speculating about who will play Governor Tim Walz and Senator JD Vance, with some guesses including Jim Gaffigan or Al Frankin as Walz and Shane Gillis or Zach Galifianakis as Vance. Fan-favorite Steve Martin has already turned down the role of Walz, saying he isn’t an impressionist and believes the show needs “someone who can really nail the guy.”

Though it may seem like a minor decision to be made during the milestone season, political parodies from “SNL” have the potential to live in pop culture for years to come. Many people remember the famous line “I can see Russia from my house” uttered by Tina Fey while impersonating former Governor Sarah Palin. Impressions like these leave a lasting impact on the way the public view politicians, and during such an important election, the people “SNL” cast to play these politicians has the potential to affect the way Americans view the candidates and their running mates.

Presidential debate cold opens populated the first episodes from the 42nd and 46th seasons, which aired during the 2016 and 2020 elections, respectively. Given the significance of this election and the fact that many cold opens from the show revolve around political events, the importance of political impressions this season cannot be understated.

Though “SNL” will run regular episodes during the season, NBC is currently planning a weekend-long event culminating in a three-hour special. The season 40 special, which aired in February 2015, featured a star-studded line-up of former and current cast members and A-list celebrities. The special generated 23.1 million viewers for the over three-hour airing. It is hard to imagine how “SNL” will top this for season 50, but if anyone can do it, it’s Michaels.

Though Michaels has stated he has no current plans to leave the show, ending the special by passing the baton to his successor, whether that be Tina Fey, Kenan Thompson or a fresh face, would be a poetic end to his tenure as executive producer. Though fans will have to wait for a moment like this, it is nice to know that Michaels will stick around and watch over the beloved show he created.

Season 50 is sure to be jam-packed with former “SNL” stars, comedians and celebrities who have played a role in the show’s long history.

The season premiere of “SNL” will air Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll.

Asha Baron can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @ashajbaron