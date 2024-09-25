‘Mickey 17’ trailer clones and kills Robert Pattinson as much as it can

After a 10 month delay, the first trailer for director Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi comedy “Mickey 17” has finally been released. “Mickey 17” is Joon-ho’s first film in six years, and his first time taking a story into space. The movie is about Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), who decides to take a job off Earth, as an expendable. The job entails being cloned and repeatedly dying to accomplish the crew’s most dangerous tasks. The trailer shows conflict emerging when Mickey finds another living version of himself, and the bureaucratic battle that ensues shortly after.

Though Joon-ho has been a cult favorite for nearly 20 years, the first film of his to receive international acclaim was the 2019 feature film “Parasite.” “Parasite” won three Academy Awards in 2020, which finally shifted him into the global spotlight. To follow up on his 2019 smash hit, Joon-ho choose to adapt Edward Ashton’s book “Mickey7” with Pattinson starring.

In his first appearance since 2022’s “The Batman,” Pattinson has a new peculiar character to play. If mastered, Mickey Barnes’ quirky, nondescript, inner city accent and meek attitude will be another unique standout in his wide array of roles. Pattinson isn’t the only big name in the cast list. He’s joined by the star of “Blink Twice” Noami Ackie, second time Joon-ho collaborator Steven Yeun, fan favorite Toni Collette and the recently ever-present Mark Ruffalo.

Before the original delay was announced, a teaser trailer for “Mickey 17” was released late in 2022. This 30 second clip features a single shot of Pattinson’s character lying in his cloning device without much context. The minimalist environment and orchestral music in this teaser give off a much more sinister tone compared to the recently released upbeat trailer. This raises a question: has the movie undergone significant changes?

Some sources speculate that the movie was pushed back due to the writers’ strike, but an official reason was never given. The film is now set for a January release date, which has historically been a time when studios release projects with low expectations. Is it just a coincidence, or could this be an indication of something more?

In a 2022 interview with Nerdist, Ashton commented on people asking if he was nervous about Joon-ho’s adaptation. He responded, “My answer is no, I’m not concerned about that at all. In my view the man’s a genius. I don’t believe he’s ever made a bad film.” Warner Bros seemed to also mirror that confidence when handing him a $150 million budget in their first team up with the “Mickey 17” director.

Some of Joon-ho’s past works, such as “Parasite” and “Snowpiercer,” explore themes about the conflicting dynamics of socioeconomic classes. His film “Okja” focuses on corporate ethics and animal rights. Joon-ho enjoys making movies that have a message, but he doesn’t stay away from humor either. His comedy style has been described as “black humor,” which offers a complimentary relief to the seriousness of his films. Audiences can expect these themes and humor to be combined under his consistently creative visual experience.

Joon-Ho’s extraterrestrial adventure arrives in theaters on Jan. 31, 2025.

