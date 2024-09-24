Oasis is coming back: here’s why you should care

If there’s anyone who can hold a grudge, it’s the Gallagher brothers of the renowned British band Oasis. Their feud was strong enough to cause the group’s breakup in 2009. So, why should you care that the band will be reuniting later this year?

Oasis was formed in 1991 in Manchester, England, and started as an indie band with Creation Records, an independent record label. Though the most famous members of the band are the Gallagher brothers themselves — it was Liam who started the band as lead vocalist. Noel didn’t join until later as another vocalist; he then became the lead songwriter, which some fans believe could be the root cause for the grudge. But throughout the band’s many member switches, the brothers were the only consistent members.

Oasis released their debut album “Definitely Maybe” in 1994, and it is said to be one of the fastest selling albums in English history. Their second studio album, “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” also gained massive popularity. It stayed at the top of the UK charts for 10 weeks and is still one of the bestselling albums of all time. They released several albums afterward, and their popularity slowly began to decline. This decline abruptly hit rock bottom when Noel Gallagher left the band. Though they lost popularity, Oasis was a family gig, so why did Noel decide to jump ship?

The Gallagher brothers always had a turbulent relationship. They were known for having blowout fights that usually ended in some sort of violence and constantly bashed each other in the media. These sibling brawls had been known to the public since 1994 — 15 years of fighting before the split.

On Aug. 28, 2009, Noel issued a statement relaying to the public that he had left Oasis. He followed up by adding, “People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.” After the split, the brothers continued to occasionally bash each other in the media, and they both pursued careers as solo musicians. Liam led the band Beady Eye, made up of the former Oasis members minus Noel. How is this turbulent and volatile band important to today’s music?

Oasis is said to have set the basis for alternative rock in the 90s and 2000s. Alex Turner, lead singer of the Arctic Monkeys has said in several interviews that Oasis has been an inspiration for him. When asked if their music still had an impact on him, Turner said, “We’re still singing in the hairbrush to that one. Who doesn’t?”

Oasis has been established as an inspiration to many, but why should you care that they’re coming back?

The return could bring back a sound to the music scene that has been missing since they left. Gone are the days where we see classic British bands performing the way they used to. Queen has a new lead singer (who is still incredible, regardless), the Rolling Stones are beginning to turn to rolling dust and we all know what happened to the Beatles. Right now, we are in the heat of indie-alternative rock, with many talented new artists and groups coming to the surface. There is no better time than now to have the people who inspired this generation of budding performers to make a long-awaited comeback.

This reunion could mark a change in popular music today. We have just finished a summer packed with country music, with many artists hopping on the genre’s bandwagon to remain popular and make more money. The weather is getting cooler, the leaves are changing color and the fashion is getting more edgy; you should consider your music taste to come up to par with those themes.

So, Sally, don’t wait. Add some Oasis to your fall playlist and get ready for a surge in alternative bands coming up. With the return of Oasis and the 90s alt-rock style, the music scene may change and many will argue that it is for the better. Branch out to some alt-rock; I promise that you won’t look back in anger on your choice.

