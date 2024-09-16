Taylor Swift’s dive into the political pool

Following the recent Presidential debate, one Instagram post caught the attention of millions from around the world – Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for the 2024 election. “We can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift wrote. Reaching over one million likes in less than one hour, the message spread to not only Swifties, but news outlets as well.

While some may be shocked hearing Swift’s position, this is not the first time she has stated her liberal political opinions. Anybody who has seen Swift’s “Miss Americana” documentary knows her involvement in politics began in 2018 when she publicly her opposition for Republican Tennessee Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn. “If I get bad press for saying, ‘Don’t put a homophobic racist in office,’ then I get bad press for that,” Swift said. Prior to her engagement in the 2018 midterm election, many Republicans believed Taylor Swift to be a conservative, having been a country singer originating in Tennessee.

After the singer publicly backed Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, more than 160,000 people registered to vote. Although Blackburn won the election in 2018, Swift undoubtedly had a significant impact on the results; young voter turnout spiked because of her, demonstrating the monumental impact that a celebrity as influential as Swift can have on politics and voting habits.

Now, in 2024, more than 300,000 people visited the voting site Swift linked less than 24 hours after her post. Having someone of Swift’s status endorse Vice President Harris can certainly have a major impact on the election. However, the one demographic that Swift’s post will not attract as much is the male population. It is well known that the majority of her fan base of women and younger adults (particularly Millennials), two groups which Harris is leading in the polls. The male demographic is the one major group that Harris is lacking, and that may result in a very close election.

In her post, Swift signed off as “childless cat lady,” a dig at Republican vice-presidential nominee Senator JD Vance. In 2021, Vance criticized Democrats, stating the country is being run by “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” This comment caused a wave of backlash from women, Democrats and celebrities. Swift owned the title and threw the quote back in Vance’s face.

Swift is undoubtedly one of the most influential singers of this century, not only by voicing her opinions but also by connecting people through her music. She gives people a voice that is otherwise silenced. One of her main reasons for voting for Harris and Walz is their continued advocacy for “LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body.” Swift has been a strong advocate for these issues for years.

Swift hasn’t shied away from politics in her songs, either. Her song “The Man” is a fight for equality and feminism, while perhaps her most politically influential song “Only The Young” discusses the difficulties youth face in the world today.

Only time will tell whether Taylor Swift’s endorsement will lead to Harris’ win. However, it is clear that the United States is already feeling the “Swift Pull” of the election.

