“The Substance” is beautifully beyond brutal

I have never been the biggest fan of horror movies. I’m a self-proclaimed scaredy-cat, but “The Substance,” directed by Coralie Fargeat, intrigued me. Described as more of a gory, feminine thriller as opposed to straight, jump scare horror, I decided to bite the bullet and check it out. “The Substance” was one of the most disgusting, uncomfortable movies I’ve seen – but it was also one of the best of the year so far.

The film begins with fading actress Elizabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) on her 50th birthday. Her long-standing fitness show, “Sparkle Your Life with Elizabeth” is canceled without warning by network executive Harvey (Dennis Quaid), on the account of her being too old.

And without her looks, her youth, what is she? She receives flowers from the network, with a note reading, “You were great!” Emphasis on “were.” What value does she have as an aging woman in Hollywood?

Sparkle gets word of a black-market drug, “The Substance,” which promises to create a “younger, better version” of yourself. After a back and forth, she injects herself with “The Activator.” Sue is born (Margaret Qualley), a younger, fitter and more beautiful version of Elizabeth, birthed, literally, from her body. The two are one, and they must share. For one week, Sue can exist. The next, Elizabeth. As long as the balance is maintained, “The Substance” explains, everything will work. But, of course, nothing is ever that simple. Sue is beautiful, sexy and beloved. She gets Elizabeth’s old job at the network, and executive Harvey adores her. Sue becomes greedy, and the movie takes a turn.

“The Substance” is one of the wildest rides you’ll ever take. The plot seems simple enough, and for a decent portion of the movie, it is. Femininity, beauty, aging, Hollywood and the male gaze are all explored throughout the film. “The Substance” is not subtle, it’s exploration- it’s loud, brash and beyond brutal. “The Substance” is the definition of satirical, allowing the movie to reach new heights as it hones, no hammers in the themes of the film. In this new age of Ozempic and the TikTok beauty filter, this movie is more relevant than ever.

Demi Moore is the star and heart of this film. She delivers a performance that I’d never seen before on screen; one of melancholy, reflection and the epitome of feminine rage. A decent portion of the film takes place in the bathroom, in the mirror. It’s just Moore acting against herself, and it is perfect. If the Academy wasn’t so scared of horror, an Oscar nomination would be in her future. Margaret Qualley is also essential in this film; as a mirror to Moore, she is brash, unapologetic and aggressive. When the film reaches its crescendo, she is the conductor at the helm. Without her, the ending would have not succeeded in the way it did.

Perhaps most pivotal to world building in “The Substance,” however, was Dennis Quaid. He plays the typical portrait of a horrible Hollywood executive. He is disgusting and crude; it is almost comical in how horrible of a person he is. Quaid doesn’t hold back in his performance for one minute- he makes the world this film exists in believable. Without his small part, I am not sure that this movie would have landed.

The most shocking part of “The Substance” was the visuals. There is a glamorous, sexy, raw aesthetic to this film; colored lights, spandex, sparkle. This is perhaps to enhance or stand in contrast to the nitty-gritty. This is body horror at its finest, gory, bloody, gluttonous and gross. I would describe what I saw, but I think you need to see it to believe it. My entire theater was groaning, squirming and watching scenes through their eyes. I’m 90% sure someone ran out of the theater to throw up. I almost did, multiple times. This movie is not for the faint of heart, not for the squeamish or for those who can’t handle blood. Director Coralie Fargeat doesn’t shy away from a single drop, a single shot. Everything is to the full extent, and the movie would not succeed without her guts and gusto.

I feel the need to give this strong of a disclaimer, but this is not to deter you. “The Substance” is the most moving, intense theater experience I have had in ages. At the end of the film, something possessed the audience: people were standing up, clapping, cheering, hooting and hollering. It was a sense of euphoria, almost. The collective, “What did we just watch?” energy was palpable as I walked out of the theater. I saw this movie alone, but I also experienced it with everyone. And that is the magic of the movies.

One thing is clear – “The Substance” will blow your mind. That is, if you can stomach it.

