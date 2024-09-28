UMass defensive pressure’s strengths fail to overcome inconsistencies against Miami (Ohio)

The Massachusetts football team’s defensive pressure finally found its rhythm. However, inconsistency shot the Minutemen (1-4) in the foot, ultimately putting pressure on the offense to fight in overtime against Miami (Ohio) then failing to keep the RedHawks (1-3) out of field goal range.

On a key Miami (OH) possession roughly halfway into the fourth quarter, the UMass front seven came up big. Controlling the run game, four Minutemen pushed back running back Kevin Davis twice in a row, leading to a four-yard loss. Swallowing up Cade McDonald on the next play to keep him short of a first down, the RedHawks were forced to punt away on 4th-and-7, giving up crucial possession time.

“I feel like we’re making significant progress,” head coach Don Brown said. “You got to get over the hump and, you know, that’s what we’re shooting for.”

Linebacker Jalen Stewart contributed on the second tackle of Davis, and the senior led UMass with eight tackles Saturday afternoon. He and Gerrell Johnson came together on a sack as well in the third quarter to keep the game tied at 10. On 2nd-and-10, the linebacker duo closed in on Gabbert and brought him down for a four-yard loss. On the ensuing play, Tyler Rudolph brought Miami (OH) quarterback Brett Gabbert down as he attempted to rush the ball himself, forcing the RedHawks to punt. This defensive pressure from the Minutemen only allowed Miami (OH) to convert once on third down.

In the third quarter, Miami (OH) running back Keyon Mozee tallied his second impact play of the afternoon. With a slot open, Mozee took his opportunity to go untouched for 66 yards after picking up a RedHawks first down on the previous play. Swerving past UMass players who could not find their grip on the running back even when diving in for the tackle, it took linebacker Tyler Martin to finally trip up Mozee just nine yards away from the endzone. Two plays later, Miami (OH) took the lead 17-10.

Slipping through the Minutemen defense and running through holes created by his offensive linemen started early for Mozee. In the first quarter, UMass gave up a 27-yard touchdown run when the running back glided through completely untouched, stepping into the endzone to open Saturday’s scoring.

Brown continues to call the Minutemen a blitz-heavy team, and while Miami (OH) was under pressure on Saturday, the RedHawks’ offense rarely looked uncomfortable or desperate on the field until they were left with mere seconds of field time in the fourth quarter.

Before Mozee’s first quarter touchdown, UMass had an opportunity to kick Miami (OH) off the field. On 2nd-and-8, Gabbert noticed a defender closing in on him and coming in fast. The pressure forced the quarterback to throw the ball away to the sidelines and consider his options on a third down in Minutemen territory. Instead of turning to the run game, Gabbert decided to take advantage of a penalty-cursed team. With Reggie Virgil running down the field to the five-yard line, Gabbert launched the ball to him. As Jerrod Cameron Jr. broke up the pass and went to celebrate, a penalty flag flew in to call pass interference, giving the RedHawks a free first down.

With a little over six minutes to play, Taisun Phommachanh and his offense had the breathing room to run the clock down and tiptoe their way into field goal range to break the 17-17 tie, leaving the RedHawks 40 seconds to score at least three points.

Even with eating up minutes at the end of the fourth quarter, though, UMass’ defense allowed Miami (OH) to trudge down the field and step out of bounds to stop the clock. Before Dom Dzioban tied the game with a field goal of his own, the Minutemen allowed five completions for 42 yards.

“What you’re trying to do is you’re trying to defend the field, but not let them throw the ball all over your head,” Brown said. “There were a couple of scenarios where we’re counting on guys to be fillers if the quarterback scrambles and we were late getting to the party.”

UMass will stay on the road next as the team heads to Northern Illinois University. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

