UMass field hockey beats No. 6 Saint Joseph’s in overtime 2-1

The Massachusetts field hockey team overcame a one-goal deficit with less than three minutes left on Friday to defeat Saint Joseph’s 2-1 in overtime. With the win, UMass (7-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10) extended its unbeaten streak to seven games.

The Hawks (7-2, 1-1 A-10), who came into Friday on a seven-game unbeaten streak of their own, scored first 10 minutes into the third quarter of a defensive battle. It appeared the one goal would be enough for the defending A-10 champions to win last year’s conference title rematch, as the Minutewomen were scoreless with three minutes remaining.

Then with 2:17 to play, UMass’ Elani Sherwood took a shot that was saved only for freshman Cara Falconer to quickly follow up on the rebound for a clutch goal, tying the game. In overtime, Sherwood took the only shot from either team, as she buried an opportunity from a Claire Danahy baseline pass just 3:24 into the extra period. The game-winning goal gave the Minutewomen their seventh consecutive victory and an undefeated record in conference play.

UMass’ coach Barb Weinberg decided to pull her team’s goalie with just over four minutes left in regulation in hopes that the woman-advantage would spark some offense for her team. The decision proved to be beneficial for the Minutewomen as they took four shots over the following four minutes, including two from penalty corners and Falconer’s game-tying goal.

Both UMass’ and Saint Joseph’s offenses came in ranked top-10 in scoring nationally, yet both defenses shone the brightest with neither team scoring a goal in the first half. The first shot happened 11 minutes into the first quarter, as Sherwood had an attempt that was saved. Both teams were held to just two first-half shots, with the Minutewomen taking both of theirs in the first quarter and the Hawks taking both in the second.

UMass out-shot Saint Joseph’s overall, taking nine shots compared to the Hawks’ six. Eight of the shots were on goal for the Minutewomen, as Saint Joseph’s had just four shots on goal. UMass also led the game in penalty corners, taking seven including four in the fourth quarter alone. The Hawks took four over the entire game.

For Saint Joseph’s, leading goal scorer Lily Santi scored her eighth goal of the season in the third quarter, keeping her place as the A-10’s top scorer. The game’s opening goal came from a penalty corner in the third where Manu Ghigliotti got her team-leading seventh assist of the season.

Meanwhile for the Minutewomen, Sherwood collected her team-leading sixth goal on the season while Falconer picked up her second. Danahy recorded her eighth assist, which puts her tied for second in the country in the stat.

Marith Bijkerk, the Hawks’ goalie, saved a career-high six shots including two in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. The senior picked up her second loss in eight starts.

For UMass, Myrte van Herwijnen saved two shots, both in the second quarter. It is the seventh win of the season for the junior.

The Minutewomen will face three more current top-20 teams on their schedule after defeating sixth-ranked Saint Joseph’s. UMass is now tied with Richmond atop the A-10 standings.

The Minutewomen will finish up their two-game weekend series with a game against No. 10 Harvard in Cambridge, MA. That game will be on Sunday at 2 p.m and can be watched on ESPN+.

