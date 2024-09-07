Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass field hockey takes care of Columbia, 4-1

The Minutewomen tally their first win of the year
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian (2024)
By Owen Shelffo, Collegian Staff
September 7, 2024

The Massachusetts field hockey team took care of business Friday afternoon against Columbia (0-1). The Minutewomen (1-2) powered behind an offensive barrage in the first quarter led by their newcomers.

The first goal of the game came off a corner for UMass after Paula Lorenzini fired a shot that the Lions padded away to the stick of Elani Sherwood. The freshman fired it into the net for her first collegiate goal. Just five minutes later, Cara Falconer tallied her first collegiate goal as well into the left side of the net.

“[The Freshman] players have worked so hard,” head coach Barb Weinberg said. “With our older talented players over the last few years with the covid season, the younger players have continued to work and now they found their place in the lineup. So, I’m really proud of their process and being able to work their way in there.”

The third goal of the game for UMass came with a minute left in the first quarter. Savanna Henderson took a pass from Dempsey Campbell and fired it into the net to extend their lead 3-0 just 14 minutes into the game. The goal was Campbell’s second assist of the game and Henderson’s first collegiate goal.

The final goal of the dominant first half for UMass came from junior Gabrielle Benkenstein who tipped the ball into the net to take a commanding 4-0 lead into halftime.

At halftime, the Minutewomen switched things up in goal, putting freshman Macarena Gonzalez in for goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen.

“[Gonzalez] is a really talented goalkeeper and she is playing behind one of the best goalkeepers in the country,” Weinberg said. “So she and [van Herwijnen] work really well together. I know that for max long-term development that she needs to get in as many games as we can get her in. I thought she came out there with a huge presence and she was ready and prepared for it.”

UMass only had three saves on the day, which speaks to the level of defense it was playing. Columbia, though, tacked on a goal with five minutes left in the game when Nicole Campolattaro squeaked one by the freshman goalkeeper to make the final score a more favorable 4-1.

“We played a really good game against Maine last Friday,” Weinberg said. “And, regardless of the result, we were really trying to take the process out of that and we worked on our goal scoring ability a lot in practice this week. So, in terms of the first quarter, what we were able to do today, practice definitely paid off.”

The Minutewomen have a fast turnaround with a game slated for Sunday, Sept. 8 against Dartmouth. Face off is set for 1 p.m.

“[The coaches] said to the team, we’re going to celebrate this win,” Weinberg said. “There are definitely some mistakes we made, especially on the defensive end today. So, we’ve got to improve that before Sunday.”

Owen Shelffo can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @owen_shelffo.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men's soccer claims 4-3 victory in thriller against Yale
Daily Collegian (2024)
Depin: Feast or famine - the UMass pass defense
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass falls to Toledo in back-and-forth battle
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass heads to Glass Bowl for matchup against Toledo
Photo by Mia Blue
Task force reviewing encampment arrests releases recommendations
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men's soccer suffers first loss to Providence
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women's soccer dominates Northeastern, 4-0
Daily Collegian (2023)
Field Hockey Notebook: UMass opens the 2024 season with losses to Maine and Northwestern
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s soccer upsets undefeated Boston College, 2-1
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass football’s new-look ground game shows flashes in season opener
Daily Collegian (2024)
Wendel: Pros and cons from UMass football's season-opening loss
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass collapses in season opener against Eastern Michigan, 28-14
More in Fall Sports
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women's soccer records 0-0 tie against Harvard
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass football kicks off the 2024 season against Eastern Michigan at home
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass men's soccer remains scoreless in 0-0 draw against Bryant
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass women’s soccer wins first game of 2024, 1-0 over Rutgers
Daily Collegian (2023)
Soccer Notebook: UMass men’s soccer opens season with a 0-0 draw against Siena
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass comeback falls short against Army