UMass football seeks first win against Central Connecticut State

The Massachusetts football team and head coach Don Brown are in a world of trouble. With a 0-3 start to the 2024 campaign, and far more questions than answers surrounding the team, a loss to a surging Central Connecticut State (2-1) on Saturday would be the nail in the coffin.

The offensive woes to start the season have been quite apparent for the Minutemen. The issues are widespread: from the offensive line faltering against Eastern Michigan, the ball control domination with a lack of points versus Toledo, capped of by a disastrous performance against Buffalo.

The Blue Devils will also bring a familiar face alongside them. Former Minutemen quarterback Brady Olson, who entered the transfer portal in early 2023 after a season-ending injury, is the current starter for Saturday’s opponent.

“[Olson is a] great kid, looking forward to seeing him and looking forward to the challenge,” Coach Brown said. “I know we’ll get his best shot. And you know, just a great young man, and did everything I asked him to do.”

While Brown is taking a passive approach to the matter, it’s safe to say that Olson will be traveling to McGuirk Alumni Stadium seeking revenge. Olson has completed 51.6 percent of his passes this season, for 477 yards, three touchdowns, along with two interceptions. While the FCS schedule may inflate some of his stats, Olson has already produced more touchdowns in three games with CCSU than in the nine games he started for UMass in 2022. The Blue Devils defeated Fordham and Saint Francis across their last two games, and will travel to Amherst, Mass., seeking a third consecutive victory.

“Kids have given me effort,” Brown said in Monday’s press conference. “Guys are going about their business the right way. As long as they do that, we’ll have a chance to continue to improve and get better, and that’s what I’mlooking for.”

It is imperative for UMass to get the run game going early. If the Minutemen can get the CCSU defense on their heels from the outset through Jalen John’s rushing ability, the focus can shift to blowing open the passing game. Whether Jakobie Keeney-James or Anthony Simpson is on the end of a Taisun Phommachanh throw, the deep passing game has vastly improved for the Minutemen since week one.

“We just have to provide [the players] with the game plan, and then go out and execute the game plan and finish the game,” Brown said.

One of the biggest struggles for UMass through three games is its inability to finish strong in the fourth quarter. While it seems like a simple fix, the Minutemen have lost their games in the second half so far this season. If UMass can make improvements late in games, it can change the complexion of the season and potentially turn the year around.

Olson will look to exact revenge on his former team and extend the Minutemen’s losing streak to four. The Homecoming Weekend clash will feature two teams that are hungry for a victory. The matchup is the first between the sides since 2011 and the fourth in total. UMass won all three previous games. Kickoff for the Sept. 21 battle is set for 3:30 p.m.

