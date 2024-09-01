UMass women’s soccer upsets undefeated Boston College, 2-1

In a thrilling in-state rivalry matchup, that came down to the final moments, the Massachusetts women’s soccer team defeated Boston College, 2-1, Sunday afternoon. After some early season struggles against tough opponents, UMass (2-2-1) found its grove with an offensive spark, scoring two goals in the second half to upset the no-longer undefeated Eagles (5-1).

“Very proud of our entire group, we played a lot of players today and everyone came on and really added a ton of value in the game and a ton of energy,” head coach Jason Dowiak said.

After a scoreless first half for both teams, UMass senior midfielder Bella Recinos opened the floodgates, scoring her second goal of the season at the 48th-minute mark. The goal was assisted by forward Nia Hislop, who’s worked her way back in the lineup after battling a hip injury last spring, fed the ball to Recinos in the middle of the box, who sent it right over the hands of Eagles goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt to go up 1-0.

Hislop, on top of her assist, also scored the second goal of the game, setting the Minutewomen up two goals over Boston College in the 81st minute. Hislop’s goal was a product of a blocked shot attempt that was batted back into play by Willebrandt. Hislop stayed focused, followed the ball and tapped it into the bottom corner of the net for the junior’s first goal of the season.

“With Recinos, every day gets better… to see her understand how to be effective in different ways, every day is something really special,” Dowiak said. “It’s great to get [Hislop] back in…she’s starting to really get her feet back underneath her.”

UMass’ offense ended the game with only seven shots against the Eagles, six of which occurred in the second half, but despite the limited opportunities, the Minutewomen capitalized on the attempts when it mattered most to come away with two goals.

“We weathered a bit of uncertainty in the first half when we were a little disorganized, my two assistants, Sam Mitchell and Mary Hearin, had some great tactical adjustments… our team just took to it and responded and then we just really took the game over in the second half,” Dowiak said.

The UMass defense held the Eagles scoreless until the 85th minute when junior midfielder Sophia Lowenberg scored in a crowded box after receiving a corner kick sent in from freshman Ashley Roberts. Frustrations from the UMass bench was evident as goalkeeper Bella Mendoza was believed to have been fouled on the play, but the score stood, cutting the Eagle’s deficit to one. However, the Minutewomen’s defense held strong, maintaining strong possession and ball control for the entire match.

The Eagle’s speedy and high-powered offense has outscored its five previous opponents 15-2, but UMass’ defense stayed composed and focused, stopping many of Boston College’s offensive attempts. With only 11 shots, five of which being on goal, the Minutewomen’s defense stood strong, a credit to the maturity and leadership UMass has on the backline.

“Defended really well again, that’s really become our M.O., just how we defend as a unit,” Dowiak said. “Defended with the ball, we managed possession so well, especially in the second half…set that tone early on.”

As time left in the game got shorter, the Eagle’s efforts only rose. Boston College had two free kicks within the last three minutes of regulation, both soaring high over the goal and one last-ditch effort shot in the final seconds, which was saved by Mendoza. The red-shirt senior’s total of four saves and UMass’ gritty defense put a stop to any hopes of a Boston College comeback and propelled the Minutewomen to its second win of the season.

This win over the Eagles cements itself in program history, as the team’s first win since 2002, and marks the Minutewomen’s first time beating Boston College on the road in Newton, MA.

Looking ahead, UMass will be back in action at home on Rudd Field on Thursday, Sept 5 at 4 p.m. to host Northeastern University.

