Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMPD issues crime alert after five female Orchard Hill residents allege man watched them shower

Campus Police investigating reports, advise residents to be aware
UMass Police Department Robert Rigo/Daily Collegian
UMass Police Department Robert Rigo/Daily Collegian
By Bella Astrofsky, Assistant News Editor
September 20, 2024

The UMass Police Department released a crime alert after receiving five reports from female Orchard Hill residents alleging a man attempted to watch them shower. 

These incidents were reported from Grayson and Field residence halls over three days beginning the evening of Sept. 16. UMPD received two more reports of the same behavior occurring in the afternoon of Sept. 17 and the early morning hours of Sept. 18. 

The crime alert includes the description of a “possible college aged white male, approximately 5’10” with short brownish – blonde hair, wearing maroon shorts and a black hooded sweatshirt.”

All three of those reports alleged that the culprit was using a cellphone to photograph or record the residents as they showered. 

After posting crime alerts in the community, UMPD received two additional reports of the same behavior occurring in the early hours of Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. 

The UMPD is currently investigating these reports and encourages the public to report suspicious behavior. 

Bella Astrofsky can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Photo courtesy of IMDb.
Taylor Swift’s dive into the political pool
Photo by Mia Blue
Task force reviewing encampment arrests releases recommendations
Photo by Kira Johnson
Chancellor Reyes announces creation of Campus Demonstration Policy Task Force and independent review of recent police activity
The Congo Basin. Courtesy of World Wide Fund for Nature
Reflections and resilience: Congolese Students at UMass and a ‘Free Congo’
(Collegian file photo)
“Blarney Blowout” results in fines for many Townehouse residents
Courtesy of Nandini Kritam
Navigating identities: a look into the Varam Tamil Student Association