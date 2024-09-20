UMPD issues crime alert after five female Orchard Hill residents allege man watched them shower

The UMass Police Department released a crime alert after receiving five reports from female Orchard Hill residents alleging a man attempted to watch them shower.

These incidents were reported from Grayson and Field residence halls over three days beginning the evening of Sept. 16. UMPD received two more reports of the same behavior occurring in the afternoon of Sept. 17 and the early morning hours of Sept. 18.

The crime alert includes the description of a “possible college aged white male, approximately 5’10” with short brownish – blonde hair, wearing maroon shorts and a black hooded sweatshirt.”

All three of those reports alleged that the culprit was using a cellphone to photograph or record the residents as they showered.

After posting crime alerts in the community, UMPD received two additional reports of the same behavior occurring in the early hours of Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.

The UMPD is currently investigating these reports and encourages the public to report suspicious behavior.

Bella Astrofsky can be reached at [email protected]