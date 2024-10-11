2024 Pride Special Issue: Celebrating National Coming Out Day

On Oct. 11, we celebrate National Coming Out Day, and recognize the importance and privilege we have at the Massachusetts Daily Collegian in telling the valuable stories of the LGBTQ+ community. National Coming Out Day is an exciting time of celebration for many, being able to express true identities and true selves. But, we also must acknowledge that expressing your own gender and sexuality to friends, family and the public can be very difficult and dangerous. By highlighting the voices of the LGBTQ+ community, we hope our coverage contributes to creating a safer, more accepting world that we can all be proud to be a part of.

This special issue was made in part with our LGBTQ+ writers, editors and staff members who have graciously and courageously shared their perspectives in these stories. We would like to thank everyone who helped contribute to this special issue, whether they be students, MDC staff or community members. While today, Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, LGBTQ+ voices deserve to be heard, appreciated, understood and valued every day of the year. Here are the stories of the 2024 Pride Special Issue.

*****

Omar Apollo: the music in performance by Suzanne Bagia

“The last song of the night before the encore is ‘Glow,’ the final song of ‘God Said No.’ Smoke and debris overtake the stage. A burning star appears. In his hand, Apollo holds a ball. The dancers alternate in touching his shoulder before standing behind him. They all come to a standstill as Apollo repeats ‘Before you leave, give me one more dance.’ The stage’s wind escalates until Apollo releases the ball that has crumpled to debris. The star then burns out,” Bagia writes.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan leave Boston sweating at TD Garden by Riley Greenberg

“TD Garden is a sea of lime green and knee-high boots. The sold-out show, following performances at other impressive venues like Madison Square Garden, leaves the stadium buzzing with anticipation,” Greenberg writes.

‘Campherst’ explores queer culture in Amherst by Isabella Ishanyan

“With constantly changing definitions of community and subculture, especially on the internet, Clark said that the concept of camp, while minimal within the current climate, is an integral, deeply personal and evolving part of the queer community,” writes Ishanyan.

Queering the Map: the anonymous stories of UMass Amherst by Nathan Legare

“At the time of publishing this article, roughly 60 countries around the world criminalize homosexuality, with some even giving the death penalty. This archive is an important reminder that no matter where you go, there are many people around you who are queer, even in silence. These stories, with their pinned geographic location, prove that a building is so much more than the physical sum of its parts, and a college campus is so much more than a place for academics,” writes Legare.

Opinion: Stop calling non-Western nations more homophobic by Medha Mankekar

“It may be tempting to use current policy to measure how ‘ahead’ or ‘behind’ part of the world is, but the present moment is not the whole picture. This line of thinking erases the queer histories that came before colonization. It also disregards the meaningful activism taking place today to undo its legacy and the policy targeting marginalized groups,” writes Mankekar.

The passion behind Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Endless Fashion’ by Zoe Rakarich

“In their humble manner, Uzi acknowledged that their extensive and expensive wardrobe choices would not be possible without their rap success. By unapologetically combining masculine and feminine pieces to reflect their identity, Uzi has been paving the way for gender-bending fashion,” writes Rakarich.

Highlights of last semester:

At the intersection of identity, community and belonging: LGBTQIA+ international students reflect on being queer at UMass by Catharine Li

Soccer cleats and basketball sneaks: love knows no bounds by Mike Maynard

UMass hosts an evening with ALOK by Annika Singh