A Review: Lizzy McAlpine’s Third Studio Album, “Older (and Wiser)”

In April 2024, Lizzy McAlpine dropped her album “Older.” The 25-year-old singer-songwriter had been labeled as an indie pop-folk artist, yet her music stretches across a vast dynamic range of genres, including hints of jazz, pop, R&B and even some musical theater styling. She is back with an extended version of said album titled “Older (and Wiser),” released on Oct. 4, 2024.

This 19-track album differs from some of her previous works but still has the essence of every era of McAlpine. From her first record “Give Me A Minute” which was released Aug. 2020, McAlpine has captured audiences with her hypnotizing vocals, mesmerizing harmonies, satisfying production of backing instruments and sounds, impressive compositions and carefully crafted lyrics.

“Older (and Wiser)” discusses relationships, heartbreak, loss and trying to find oneself. The lyrics especially explore the complexities of relationships, and later, break ups. She also discusses loss in the familial area.

Further, she encapsulates the lost feeling most young people deal with. Where do I belong? What do I want? Do I love this person? A song that highlights a problem that may come up in some relationships is “Pushing It Down and Praying.” A relationship mainly held together by physical intimacy, lacking in emotional connection and yearning for someone else while with that partner.

Second on the track list, “Come Down Soon,” makes the listeners want to sway in the wind. Although the music is quite content, the lyrics are sad and relatable to some. The lyrics, “Oh, it’ll come down soon, nothing this good ever lasts this long for me” display how she really doesn’t believe good things will ever stay in life, something many college students and young adults may feel especially when struggling to find themselves and make connections with those around them and the world around them.

“All Falls Down,” the fifth song, pairs with another theme prevalent in Lizzy McAlpine’s album: getting older and time passing by. “22 was a panic attack, I can’t stop time from moving and I can never get it back,” and “23 and a sold-out show, I am happy, but I’ll probably cry after you go home” display this struggle with growing older and although succeeding, feeling as if time is moving too quickly. Knowing you will never get time back.

To continue with this message, the 11th track, “Older,” conveys this melancholy through somber lyrics and slow piano. “Mom’s getting older, I’m wanting it back” can resonate with her main audience – college students and young adults just being set off into the real world. The pain and nostalgia that comes along with all the excitement of growing up. All in all, growing up is a double-edged sword. “I wish I knew what the end is,” sings McAlpine.

“March”, the 13th track, is a dedication to her father Mark McAlpine who passed away on March 13, 2020. On each of her albums she has dedicated the 13th song to him: “Headstones and Land Mines,” “Chemtrails” and now “March.” This song is beautifully simple and draws the listeners attention to the lyrics by doing so.

I have been a fan of Lizzy McAlpine since “Give Me A Minute” when my favorite song was “Pancakes For Dinner.” I kept listening to her because her music is catchy, relatable and heartfelt. Her albums are yet to have any skips, in my opinion.

McAlpine has mastered the art of evoking emotions but this compilation of songs are by far her music raw and touching. She has grown up a bit and so has her music and sound.

Listen to "Older (and Wiser)" now on Spotify: "Older (and Wiser)" by Lizzy McAlpine

