Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

A review of cult classic ‘The Room’ at Amherst Cinema

Love it or hate it, ‘The Room’ brings in an audience
Photo courtesy of IMDb
By Olivia Baier, Collegian Staff
October 1, 2024

Tommy Wiseau’s infamous 2003 cult classic film, “The Room” returned to Amherst Cinema on Sunday, Sept. 22 with special guest Greg Sestero for the fourth consecutive year. Greg Sestero, who plays Mark in Wiseau’s film, provided a meet and greet and commentary for the audience during the showing. The theater was filled with Wiseau enthusiasts: some dressed as Wiseau himself, some adorned with “The Room” merchandise. Excited chatter filled the theater as plastic spoons clanked against theater seats. This was no average movie, and this was no average crowd: this was “The Room.”

Describing “The Room” is an almost impossible task. This movie is by no means an easy watch. The plot makes no sense, the characters are bizarre, and the only person who knows what is going on is the creator himself: Tommy Wiseau. Wiseau is an interesting man; little is known about his wealth, his past or even where he’s from. Wiseau is an enigma, and that shines through in his film.

Wiseau wrote, produced, directed and starred in “The Room,” his first film. The stories behind this film are extensive; from Wiseau himself not knowing any of his lines, the various dubs over the film, the millions of dollars spent and the friendship between Sestero and Wiseau are something of folklore to the film community. The rough outline of the film revolves around Wiseau’s character, Johnny, and the love triangle that forms between his fiancé, Lisa, and his best friend Mark. With strange dialogue, subpar acting and plot holes galore, “The Room” may seem like the recipe for a horrible film experience, but I beg to differ.

This film may be considered one of the worst films ever made, but I truly believe there is something in it for everyone. Besides the hysterical and iconic lines ranging from, “Oh, hi Mark” to “Good doggie” to the infamous, “You’re tearing me apart Lisa,” Wiseau himself is such a character you can’t help but be interested in. He is utterly bizarre and one of a kind. As strange as he is, he grows on you through his oddness. The Letterboxd average ratings for this film are two different ends of the spectrum with 43,000 ½-star ratings, and 56,000 five-star ratings. The audience reception continues to vary, but diehard fans are still around twenty years later.

Wiseau gives the performance of his lifetime with strange line delivery. He somehow over and under acts, often laughing at the wrong moments and holding a monotone voice. Still, there’s no denying Wiseau steals the show that he created. Sestero gives a somewhat normal performance compared to his cast mates, at times being a little flat in his acting, which makes the script that much funnier. Juliette Danielle, who plays Lisa, gives a solid performance given what she had to work with. None of these actors went on to become big names in Hollywood, but rather, became iconic in this niche film community. They became celebrities to the people who mattered most: the indie, oddball, comical audience Wiseau perfectly spoke to through his film.

I have never seen “The Room” with a live audience before. I knew it to be something similar to the crowd work used in “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” I was not quite prepared for just how interactive the experience was. There was shouting throughout, mainly pertaining to the door being left open in the film, that left filmgoers screeching. There were certain phrases shouted I was not aware of when I watched the movie at home previously. “Water” and “spoons” were common phrases shouted, followed by the throwing of tens of plastic spoons towards the screen. My friend and I were unlucky enough to get hit with a metal spoon (which is not the norm). This is by no means a typical screening experience you would have in a movie theater. With the near-constant yelling, spoon-throwing and occasional commentary from Sestero, the showing is one of a kind.

I highly recommend going to a showing of “The Room.” It’s most fun to bring friends who have never seen the film before; the film alone will shock them, never mind the crowd. Bring your spoons, a friend and questions for Sestero and be ready for the viewing experience of your life.

Olivia Baier can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
(Daily Collegian, 2010)
What Rosh Hashanah and its traditions teach us about change
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey preseason special issue 2024
Daily Collegian
Burge: New additions to the UMass hockey roster
Daily Collegian
Gregoire: Overview of UMass hockey heading into the 2024-25 season
Daily Collegian
Ciano: Predicting the top five players for the 2024-25 season
Daily Collegian
Lippman: UMass hockey 2024-2025 schedule breakdown
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2024)
Skillings: Ranking and previewing the 2024-25 Hockey East Conference
Daily Collegian (2024)
Call To Action protest interrupts Engineering Career Fair
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass keeps its eyes locked on Saturday’s Northern Illinois battle
Sound of Boston
Omar Apollo: the music in performance
Daily Collegian (2024)
Tara Setmayer Speaks about the Importance of Women Voting in the 2024 election
The Massachusetts Citizens For Life stand at The Big E on 09/22/2024.
There should be regulations on what is marketed to attendees at the Big E
More in Arts & Living
Julia Gash paints live at the UMass Store and shares history behind her art
Julia Gash paints live at the UMass Store and shares history behind her art
Courtesy of Mubi
“The Substance” is beautifully beyond brutal
Photo courtesy of IMDb.
Live from New York, it’s season 50
Daily Collegian (2024)
‘Home’ 30 Years Later: A conversation with Todd Pipes of Deep Blue Something
Daily Collegian (2024)
Nikki and the Barn Boys headline Local Mojo at the Drake
Courtesy of IMDb
‘Mickey 17’ trailer clones and kills Robert Pattinson as much as it can