Amherst residents express concern over North Atlantic right whales

Letter by Olivia McClurken

Dear Editor,

Did you know that North Atlantic right whales can live up to seventy years in the wild? I didn’t; all I’ve heard about them is how often they die young due to injuries from speeding vessels and fishing gear. Currently, there are only 360 North Atlantic right whales left, with just 70 reproductive females. Since right whales can only have one calf per pregnancy and get pregnant every seven to 10 years, the population is unlikely to recover without intervention. In addition to being struck by vessels, these whales often become entangled in fishing gear, leading to death by drowning, exhaustion or infection.

While regulations have been introduced to slow vessels in whale habitats, they only apply to ships 65 feet and longer. As a member of MASSPIRG and a lifelong Massachusetts resident, I urge you, reader, to raise awareness about the loss of North Atlantic right whales due to speeding vessels and entanglements. I also ask you to push Representative Jim McGovern to support the Vessel Speed Rule.

This rule, proposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), would require vessels 35 feet and longer to reduce their speeds in whale habitats. The Biden administration is currently considering it, making it crucial to pass before his term ends. This year alone, five North Atlantic right whales have died from net entanglement and vessel strikes. With your help, we can prevent further losses. Please consider signing the petition to show Representative McGovern how important this rule is to us and the future of these whales.

You can sign at masspirgstudents.org/whales.

Sincerely,

Olivia McClurken

Letter by Ray Roberts

Dear Editor,

The North Atlantic right whale adds a distinctive sound to Massachusetts’ oceans: their “scream” and “gunshot” calls are used to communicate with each other and attract mates.

Unfortunately, these unique calls may be silenced forever. There are only about 360 right whales left, making them critically endangered. Their population has rapidly declined in recent years, largely due to collisions with vessels.

These whales are a critical part of the ocean ecosystem, playing a role in the redistribution of nutrients and maintaining a symbiotic relationship with plankton.

Luckily, there is a simple way to help save the right whales. NOAA’s proposed Vessel Speed Rule would slow down boats in the whales’ territory, reducing collisions. I encourage you to contact your local representative and urge them to support the rule to help save the right whales. It is key to implement the rule as quickly as possible to prevent more unnecessary deaths and preserve this critical species.

Sincerely,

Ray Roberts

Letter by Leah Mai

Dear Editor,

I’ve always had beef with whales since they’re always in contention for the coolest marine animals (which are indisputably sharks or crabs). However, North Atlantic right whales are facing imminent extinction because of us – humans. A few months ago, I discovered that there are less than 360 North Atlantic right whales left, endangered further by speeding boats in migratory ranges. Not only will the ecological niche they fill be lost, but we’ll also lose the pleasures of whale watching and must live knowing that humans have caused yet another extinction.

We need to act to protect this species right now by enforcing a rule that would limit vessel speeds in the whales’ migratory ranges, which we can do by contacting our representative, Jim McGovern, to pressure the Biden administration. The North Atlantic right whale should not be turned into a thing of the past like dodos. We all need to speak up on this shockingly simple problem, whether you are an ocean lover, someone with an office job or a student struggling to pass your exams. Let’s make sure this amazing and ancient species lives for the next generation to admire.

Sincerely,

A concerned resident of (Amherst) Massachusetts,

Leah Mai