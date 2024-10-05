Aydar Suniev lights up scoresheet for UMass hockey in win over Bentley

WALTHAM — Aydar Suniev needed no time to settle into the game for the Massachusetts hockey team in its 5-4 win over Bentley on Saturday.

The sophomore recorded his first collegiate hat trick for UMass (1-0) before the second period buzzer sounded, needing just 35 minutes to accomplish the feat. The three goal night marks the first hat trick by a Minuteman since Ryan Ufko’s three goal night against Vermont on Feb. 11, 2023.

“Normal feeling,” Suniev said about getting the hat trick. “The team is most important, and they got our first win so hopefully get the win tomorrow. I get it’s an exhibition game but still something to prove.”

His first goal of the night opened up scoring for UMass with less than six minutes played in the first period. The goal started on a Larry Keenan pass to Owen Murray who stickhandled before shooting the puck. Bentley (0-1) goaltender Connor Hasley attempted to make a glove save but the puck deflected off him. Suniev quickly grabbed the rebound and tapped it in for a 1-0 lead.

In the second, the sophomore’s momentum carried over, scoring four minutes into the period. Suniev placed himself in front of the crease and on a Cole O’Hara centering pass, he sent the puck hard past the goaltender for his second goal of the night.

To finish off his hat trick, Suniev slapped a puck bar down to get his three-goal night in style.

“Didn’t see much,” Suniev said on his three goals. “My teammates found me in the slot there and the last goal just shot at the net so it went in, so that’s good for me.”

From the second Suniev stepped on the ice in the first period, it was clear he was the best player on the ice. He easily skated through Falcons defenders to drive to the net and find his teammates. He finished his night with seven shots, five on goal, taking any scoring chance he could make for himself.

In his freshman season, Suniev proved himself to head coach Greg Carvel with his offensive abilities. In 25 games played during the 2023-24 season, he totaled 24 points on 12 goals and 12 assists. He specifically jumped off the scoresheet in the Minutemen’s game against No. 1 Boston College, scoring two goals in the loss.

Suniev’s new line that consists of Dans Locmelis and Cole O’Hara found a rhythm throughout the game on Saturday. The connection showed on O’Hara’s pass on Suniev’s second goal of the game.

“I think pretty consistent growth, (Suniev) is a goal scorer,” Carvel said on Suniev’s jump to his sophomore season. “That’s what he wants to do and he’s playing with two really good players so I expect that line to score a lot of goals. (Suniev) will be the one to score all the goals because he’s the one who shoots the puck any chance he gets.”

On Saturday, the sophomore was a crucial part to UMass’ special teams unit. On the Minutemen’s five power plays, Suniev was in the middle of the action, adding shots on net.

In the offseason, Suniev wanted to make improvements on his all-around game as he headed into his second year with the Minutemen.

“As a sophomore you’ve got to improve more and push the pace so just trying to improve more,” Suniev said.

Suniev and the Minutemen will head home to the Mullins Center for an exhibition game against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The game is set for Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.

