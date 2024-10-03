Bella Recinos proves to be playmaker for UMass women’s soccer

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team has found much success on the offensive and defensive sides of the field, but at the center of this UMass (9-3-1, 4-1-0 Atlantic 10) team is senior midfielder Bella Recinos, who has exploded this year as a top playmaker for the Minutewomen.

In UMass’ 4-2 win over George Washington (3-6-3, 1-2-1 A-10) on Thursday, Recinos scored twice in the game, one of which came in a dire situation. With the teams knotted at 2-2 with nine minutes left in regulation, Recinos put the team on her back, charged toward the goalkeeper and scored to regain the lead.

These playmaking abilities shown by Recinos have been a constant theme throughout the season. The two goals scored against the Revolutionaries push her to seven total on the year, as she leads the Minutewomen in goals scored. This is also the senior’s first multi-goal performance of her career.

The seven goals match her total goals scored from last season, setting Recinos up to have her most successful season in her final season. She has been with UMass since the start of her collegiate career, where she’s netted 16 goals and 14 assists during that time.

“[Recinos’] is one of the most passionate soccer players I’ve ever coached, she loves the game, she’s a master of her craft,” head coach Jason Dowiak said.

Although her impact in the game may not always reflect on the box score, Recinos has proved to be an integral part of the Minutewomen. Her speed and vision of the field give her an unmatched advantage as she can consistently slip through opponents and find open teammates to pass to.

She also has displayed peak ball skills and control throughout the season, juking out defenders and switching directions on a dime to set up and send powerful shots that many goalkeepers don’t see coming.

“This year, now she’s starting to show a level of confidence that is very obvious to everybody like, ‘We need to get [Recinos] the ball’,” Dowiak said. “And so, she’s getting the ball more and she has the swagger about her to really impose her will and her ability and her creativity on the game.”

Before this season, Recinos was named to the 2024 A-10 Preseason All-Conference Team and is living up to expectations. The senior is joined by graduate student Hannah Peric as the only Minutewomen to be given the accolade.

Among A-10 leaders, the seven-goal mark for Recinos lands her in fifth place for most goals scored this season, tied with Haley Gschrey from La Salle and Saint Louis’ Emily Gaeba.

With her first goal of the season against Rutgers, Recinos went on to score in three straight games for the Minutewomen against Boston College, Northeastern and Bryant.

Against George Washington, Recinos had seven shots, with six being on-goal, which was a season-high for her. Despite the Revolutionaries’ goalkeeper having a strong performance, Recinos’ determination to score when it was needed proved to be stronger.

As it’s likely the senior’s final year at UMass, as Recinos is set to graduate in December and looks to sign a pro contract, it appears this will be her most successful season yet. As another month of soccer still needs to be played, Recinos has proven to be one of the offensive leaders and playmakers for the Minutewomen.

“[Recinos’] looks like a pro already,” Dowiak said. “She is playing at a level that I think a lot of clubs, around the world, are going to want to give her a chance.”

Samantha Sands