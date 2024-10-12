Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Cole O’Hara taking big steps in UMass hockey’s win over Air Force

Junior adds three points in win
Matt Skillings
Daily Collegian (2024)
Byline photo of Kayla Gregoire
By Kayla Gregoire, Assistant Sports Editor
October 12, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Massachusetts hockey team’s offense ignited with the help of Cole O’Hara in its 5-1 win over Air Force on Saturday in the consolation game of the Ice Breaker Tournament.

When UMass (2-1) was put on a 5-on-3 in the second period, O’Hara quickly took advantage of the opportunity. The Minutemen were passing back and forth throughout their offensive zone, tripping up the Falcons (1-3) defense. Kenny Connors and Aydar Suniev passed to one another before passing to O’Hara. The junior sent a one-timer past goaltender Guy Blessing for a 2-0 UMass lead and brought more momentum to the Minutemen.

“Mine was just a nice power play set up,” O’Hara said. “Kind of drew something up, [Suniev] made a nice pass over and just put it in.”

Despite bringing UMass up with the 5-on-3 goal 13 seconds into the two-man advantage, O’Hara was disappointed by the Minutemen’s own five-minute major call on Nick VanTassell.

“Obviously it helps to get a five-minute power play, helps gain momentum but at the same time, we’ve got to stay out of the box, can’t be getting five minutes either,” O’Hara said.

On top of O’Hara’s power play goal, he also scored an empty net goal after Air Force pulled its goaltender at the 14:13 mark of the third period.

O’Hara did not just find the back of the net but also added an assist on Suniev’s goal from a pass to Connors for a three-point night. The two-goal night also marked O’Hara’s first goals of his junior season.

Throughout the 60 minutes of play, O’Hara jumped out on the ice, constantly creating offensive opportunities for himself and the Minutemen. He specifically had a crucial role in special teams on both the penalty kill and power play.

In the third period on the penalty kill, the junior stayed with an Air Force defender as they skated to the neutral zone. The Falcons attempted a pass to his teammate but due to O’Hara keeping his stick down, the puck couldn’t go through. As the Air Force player grabbed the puck, O’Hara picked the puck off him and skated to Blessing. While the shot didn’t land in the back of the net, it put pressure on the Falcons.

On the power plays in the second period, he was constantly adding shots on net. On the first man advantage of the period, O’Hara dodged a Falcon defender to keep the puck in UMass’ zone after Air Force tried to get the puck out of its zone.

O’Hara finished his weekend in Las Vegas with four points after getting an assist on Suniev’s goal in the third period in the Minutemen’s loss to Omaha on Friday.

“(O’Hara) has been outstanding this year,” Carvel said. “His skating has taken a big step, he’s playing big, strong. He’s owning pucks, making plays, he’s got a great shot. He was guy I expected this year to take a step.”

The growth Carvel has seen from O’Hara in his junior year is something the third year wanted to see from himself. In the three games the Minutemen have played, O’Hara has logged at least a point in each game.

“Just experience,” O’Hara said about his growth. “Junior year I want a big year, obviously, I’m an upper classman so (I have) a bigger role, leadership role and on ice role so taking a step this year.”

O’Hara and UMass will head back to Amherst for its series against Sacred Heart on Friday, Oct. 18. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center.

Kayla Gregoire can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @Kaygregoire.

