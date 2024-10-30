Collegian Staff Picks: The 2024 Halloween Playlist

“Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads

Gustavo Atencio Flores, Head Arts Editor

Talking Heads’ debut single “Psycho Killer” propelled the band into the national spotlight for its eerie lyrics and infectious bass line. The song follows the inner thoughts of a serial killer as they commit their heinous crimes, commonly associated with the Son of Sam killer plaguing New York City in the late ‘70s. Tina Weymouth’s iconic French lyrics, performed by David Byrne, successfully round out the song’s creepy charm.

“She’s Not There” by The Zombies

Olivia Baier, Collegian Staff

The Zombies’ creepy “She’s Not There” always reminds me of Halloween. The electric piano is my favorite part, adding an otherworldly haunting sound. Additionally, a song by a band called The Zombies is a clear symbol of Halloween.

“Spooky Scary Skeletons” by Andrew Gold

Kalana Amarasekara, Assistant Arts Editor

Novelty songs are important in music because of their comedic nature, which is noticeable in their quirky lyrics and whimsical melodies. “Spooky Scary Skeletons” by Andrew Gold has quirky lyrics and a whimsical melody, which has made it a favorite during the Halloween season. It is so well-liked that it isn’t scary at all!

“The Red Means I Love You” by Madds Buckley

Gabriel Kelman, Collegian Correspondent

“The Red Means I Love You” was originally a fan song about a “My Hero Academia” character named Himiko Toga. Even if you haven’t seen the show, you can interpret it as having a serial killer protagonist with a twisted idea of love. It is a grand song with a big-band sound that fits perfectly with the spooky energy of Halloween.

“Halloween” by Phoebe Bridgers

Victoria Thompson, Assistant Arts Editor

The fifth track on indie-folk artist Phoebe Bridgers’ critically acclaimed sophomore album, “Halloween” perfectly captures the bewitching allure of the spooky season. “Baby it’s Halloween / And we can be anything,” Bridgers encapsulates the true spirit of Halloween in her meditative, dreamy chorus. On Halloween, we can be anything we want, and Bridgers uses this sentiment as a metaphor for trying to save a dying relationship. “Whatever you want / I’ll be whatever you want,” she sings in the outro. Her beautiful voice is accompanied by stark, disconnected, acoustic plucking patterns, capturing the mysterious, haunting nature of Halloween in a unique and poignant manner.

“Witches” by Alice Phoebe Lou

Victoria Thompson, Assistant Arts Editor

Spooky synth sounds and sparkly dynamic pop melodies supplement Alice Phoebe Lou’s delicate, sultry voice. “I’m one of those witches babe,” Phoebe Lou sings in the chorus, inciting an air of mystique, magic and the otherworldly. South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou’s 2020 single “Witches” blends dreamy, cosmic soundscapes with airy easy-going vocals creating a magical musical experience, perfect for the Halloween season.

“Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Victoria Tibets, Collegian Correspondent

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975) is such an iconic film and a staple especially during the Halloween season, and the soundtrack rocks. Referring to the dance performed during the song, “Time Warp” is sung by the characters Magenta, Columbia, Riff Raff, The Narrator/Criminologist and the Transylvanians/Phantoms. It is a fun and energetic song that can amp up any Halloween party, or just get you in the spooky season mood! I highly recommend watching the movie as well.

“Cannibal” by Kesha

Ava Hebenstreit, Collegian Staff

What could be spookier than eating other people? Off to a dark start, but if you want something you can dance to this Halloween, look no further. Kesha combines her signature 2010s sound with some great horror movie references and a killer plot line about eating her lovers for fun. Hannibal Lecter would be proud, and just like the cannibalistic doctor intended with his psychological tactics, you won’t be able to get this song out of your head.

“Wolfman Jack” by Todd Rundgren

Caitlin Reardon, Editor-in-Chief

“Hey baby, you’re on a subliminal trip to nowhere / You better get your trip together before you step in here with us,” Todd Rundgren yelp-sings, kicking off the intro to “Wolfman Jack.” Set as the third track of his defining 1972 LP “Something / Anything?,” a kicking piano, fiery set of horns, raw percussion and playful backing chorus act as infectious counterparts to Rundgren’s soulful vocals. Flitting between gravelly rock ‘n’ roll lows and shrieking highs, Rundgren mastered a sonic capsule to the culturally prominent disc jockey and radio personality of the 60s. The absurdly energetic and electric “Wolfman Jack” stands to showcase Rundgren’s dynamicism, creativity and taste for fun in such a pivotal musical era. A timeless track, all the rocking elements are sure to get you grooving this Halloween, only 52 years later.