Emily in… Rome?

On Sept. 12, Netflix released the second part of Season 4 in the hit series “Emily in Paris,” created and produced by Darren Star, whose other credits include “Sex and The City,” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” While the story picks back up in France, Emily later finds herself stumbling into another magical city – Rome, Italy.

The romantic-comedy series revolves around an American marketing executive who moves to Paris for a job opportunity. Since her company in Chicago acquired a French marketing firm, Emily has taken on the task of revamping their social media presence. Many challenges are thrown her way as she navigates the city, her job, friends and relationships while adjusting to a brand-new culture and way of life.

Emily Cooper, the giddy and, at times, incredibly frustrating American, has had her fair share of drama while living and working in Paris. From falling in (and out) of love to ruining dinner parties to being a marketing mastermind, she has done it all in the “City of Love.”

Emily Cooper is known for her rather ostentatious sense of style, and this comes in strong in Part Two of the new season. The show’s costume designer, Marylin Fitoussi, seems to have pulled some reference from Audrey Hepburn in “Roman Holiday,” especially once Emily lands in Rome. From her all-black ski outfit in Megève, France, to her white blouse, long skirt and blue neckerchief ensemble in Solitano, Italy, Fitoussi has successfully brought the essence of and brilliantly paid homage to Audrey Hepburn in 2024.

Critics generally have disliked Fitoussi’s costume design and at points, I do understand. The outfits that Mindy (Emily’s best friend) and Emily wear to go out one night are quite the choice. I was not a fan of many of Mindy Chen’s outfits; however, overall, I adore the work that Marylin Fitoussi does, and her costumes are intriguing and gorgeous for all the characters she dresses.

Emily is not the only one who dresses to the max. Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) always dazzles the screen when she comes into the frame. Her chic and sophisticated look is a nice contrast from all the colors of her co-workers, such as Julian (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Goury).

When Emily is left on the top of a snowy ski mountain in Megève by her boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat) – who is supposedly caring for his child which is later discovered to be a false pregnancy – a man saves her. This man is her next love interest.

As much as I have loved Gabriel these past four seasons, I was glad to see him and Emily break up. After the breakup, Emily decides to go on her own “Roman Holiday” with a handsome Italian tour guide who saved her on the mountain, Marcello (Eugenio Franceshini).

Emily deserved this trip. From a tough break-up to Sylvie’s stepdaughter Genevieve (Thalia Besson) being introduced to Agence Grateau and trying to up Emily, Emily had to get out. Although I did not like Genevieve’s character, she was designed to be disliked and to cause some instability within the show. I did ask myself, “Is this Emily’s karma for all the mistakes she has made in past episodes? Was it all of this time that she was truly lacking as a friend?”

Throughout the show, the audience gets glimpses of Paris’ unbelievable views. These takes, paired with a French soundtrack, could capture anyone’s attention. The same goes once the series jets off to Rome and Solitano. Watching Emily and Marcello ride around the city on a Vespa, stop at a family restaurant to drink wine and eat all sorts of pastas, your heart just melts.

Although the show has some interesting plot twists that make the audience just say, “Why?” this season, much like those prior, provides a light-hearted and aesthetically pleasing watch and form of escapism for all audiences. Sit back and let yourself relax; be swept away in thoughts of Paris and Rome.

