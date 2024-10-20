Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Field Hockey Notebook: Massachusetts handily defeats Lock Haven

Elena Cloconeanu converts twice on penalty corners
Charlotte Thirman
Daily Collegian (2024)
Byline photo of Lucy Postera
By Lucy Postera, Collegian Staff
October 20, 2024

The No. 14 Massachusetts field hockey team earned its sixth shutout with a victory over Lock Haven on Friday afternoon. The Minutewomen (12-3, 5-0 Atlantic 10) remain unbeaten in conference play, putting them at the top of the A-10.

Head coach Barb Weinberg has been vocal throughout UMass’ season about the importance of executing on penalty corners. After the Minutewomen failed to connect on four of their penalties against Lafayette, the coach said “You got to get creative there or find other ways to score.”

There was no need for UMass to get creative on Friday. Graduate student Elena Cloconeanu kept things simple, converting two goals off penalty corners. With eight goals in 15 games, Cloconeanu ranks sixth in the A-10 in goals during the 2024 season.

Cloconeanu first found the back of the net just over seven minutes into the game. Hannah De Gast drew a foul inside the circle against the Bald Eagles (2-13, 1-4 A-10), resulting in a corner for the Minutewomen. Claire Danahy stopped the ball after the insertion from De Gast and set up Cloconeanu, who hit the ball from the top of the circle into the goal.

The graduate student notched her second goal of the game early in the third quarter, once again off a penalty corner. The second goal for UMass was scored just like the first: Danahy waited at the top of the circle, stopping a De Gast ball calmly so Cloconeanu could step in and whack the ball towards the goal. The advanced trio of De Gast, Danahy and Cloconeanu had executed twice for the Minutewomen.

A third-quarter penalty corner for Lock Haven gave the Bald Eagles an opportunity to put themselves on the board, but Brooke Hofsas’s shot was blocked by UMass goalie Myrte van Herwijnen.

Kristy Leonard added another goal late in the third quarter to seal the deal for the Minutewomen. A shot by Alexa Collins was initially stopped by Lock Haven. Ricocheting into the circle, Leonard found the rebound and shot back at Bald Eagles goalie Kelsey Felix, finding the middle of the net. UMass had ten shots in the third quarter alone and 25 shots total, with 11 being on goal.

Lock Haven tallied a quarter-high three shots in the fourth in a last-minute effort to get on the board. With the game largely in hand, freshman Macarena Gonzalez replaced van Herwijnen in net for the final 15 minutes. Brynlee Pinschenat, Deana Campbell and Alyssa Endrick all attempted to score for the Bald Eagles, but their three shots couldn’t get past Gonzalez.

Lock Haven came into Friday on a seven-game losing streak which extended to eight after the Minutewomen cruised to victory. Since the team’s Sep. 20 victory over La Salle, close games and losses against ranked opponents have left the Bald Eagles searching for another win.

Five UMass players finished with multiple shots against Lock Haven on a day where scoring opportunities appeared regularly. Senior forward Dempsey Campbell led the team with five shots, but none resulted in a goal. Thanks to their success on penalty corners, De Gast and Danahy split the Minutewomen’s four assists.

Reigning A-10 Defensive Player of the Week van Herwijnen wasn’t asked to do much, only facing one shot on goal through three quarters. The backup Gonzalez finished with a career-high two saves in just her third collegiate game.

UMass goes on the road next, taking on No. 5 UConn on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.

Lucy Postera can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @lucypostera. 

