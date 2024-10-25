Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Field Hockey Notebook: No. 15 UMass breezes to 3-0 victory against Richmond

Minutewomen clinch Atlantic 10 regular season title
Kalina Kornacki
Daily Collegian (2024)
By Owen Shelffo, Collegian Staff
October 25, 2024

The 15th-ranked Massachusetts field hockey team handily defeated Richmond 3-0 on Friday. Three different goal scorers and strong defense paved the way for UMass (13-4, 6-0 Atlantic 10) in its convincing victory.

Defensively, the Minutewomen held the Spiders (10-6, 4-2 A-10) to just one shot, which came off of a corner and was off target. Goaltender Myrte van Herwijnen didn’t record a save all game, but she didn’t need to as Richmond couldn’t get past UMass’ backline.

Friday’s game secured more than just a win for the Minutewomen, as it also clinched the team’s first Atlantic 10 regular season title since 2014. In its final season as a member of the conference, UMass will look to capitalize on its momentum and chase a conference title sweep as the No. 1 seed of the A-10 Tournament. One of the Minutewomen’s competitors for that tournament crown could be the Spiders, making Friday’s win a statement to the rest of the conference.

On offense, UMass showcased its efficiency with key contributions from several players. The game-sealing goal to put the Minutewomen up three came with just over 10 minutes to play, with senior Hannah de Gast taking advantage of one of UMass’ six penalty corners. Off an inbound pass, Elena Cloconeanu’s initial shot was fired directly at the Richmond goalkeeper, who managed to deflect it. However, de Gast was perfectly positioned and pounced on the rebound, effortlessly tapping the ball into the back of the open net to secure a comfortable Minutewomen lead.

Elani Sherwood opened the scoring just five minutes into the game after stealing the ball from the Spiders. Upon reaching the edge of the circle, the freshman lofted a perfectly placed shot over the goalkeeper’s shoulder and into the net. The goal marked Sherwood’s seventh of the season, putting her second on the team behind Cloconeanu.

After a quiet second quarter where both teams combined for just one shot, UMass extended its lead in the third. A Richmond penalty led to veteran defender Paula Lorenzini stepping up to take a penalty shot for the Minutewomen. With only the goalie in front of her, Lorenzini calmly fired the ball into the net for her fifth goal of the season, pushing UMass ahead 2-0 and putting the game out of the Spiders’ reach. Richmond, who was already struggling to generate offense, was now in an even deeper hole that the team couldn’t climb out of.

The Minutewomen continued to apply pressure throughout the game with several players taking shots on goal. Cloconeanu led the team with three shots, while Sherwood and Lorenzini each contributed two. The well-rounded offensive performance highlighted the depth of talent on UMass’ roster, which is a strength of the regular season conference champs. The Spiders’ only shot of the game came from sophomore Clara Larripa, a La Salle transfer who’s third in the A-10 with 12 goals.

With first place set, the big question in the A-10 will now be who takes the other three seeds in its conference tournament. At 5-1, Saint Joseph’s has locked up its spot, but VCU, Richmond and Davidson are all in a race for two open berths.

With one title secured, the Minutewomen will look to finish their regular season strong by keeping the Wildcats out of the postseason. UMass’ regular season finale will be against Davidson, with the Wildcats the last obstacle standing between the Minutewomen and an undefeated season at home. That game will be on Friday, Nov. 1, with faceoff set for 2 p.m. at Gladchuk Field.

Owen Shelffo can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @owen_shelffo. 

