Field Hockey Notebook: UMass secures thrilling last-second win over La Salle

The Massachusetts field hockey team opened its Pennsylvania road trip in thrilling fashion, defeating La Salle in a conference matchup on Friday evening. The Minutewomen (10-3, 4-0 Atlantic 10) remain unbeaten in conference play, notching their fourth A-10 win of the season with a dramatic last-second 2-1 triumph over the Explorers (7-5, 1-3 A-10).

La Salle entered the game with some momentum, fresh off an overtime victory against Longwood earlier in the week. Playing at The Proving Grounds, their home turf, the Explorers were looking to extend their success against a 15th-ranked UMass squad.

The final 10 minutes of regulation were a battle, as both teams desperately sought a winning goal. The Minutewomen earned a series of penalty corners and had a golden chance to regain their early lead. Sophomore Neva Eisenga, who had already shown her prowess off set pieces on UMass’ first goal, looked to double her tally late but had her shot blocked. Senior Hannah de Gast then stepped up to send in two more corners for the Minutewomen, but La Salle goalkeeper Abby Boggs made a pair of clutch saves to keep the game tied at one.

However, UMass refused to relent. With less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation, the Minutewomen drew yet another penalty corner. De Gast sent the ball into play, and this time UMass converted, sealing a 2-1 victory as grad student Elena Clococeanu scored the game-winner.

The fourth quarter both began and ended with goals thanks to the Explorers’ equalizer less than two minutes into the final period. With the Minutewomen conceding back-to-back penalty corners, goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen came up big on the first attempt, making a crucial save. On the second corner, though, La Salle capitalized with defender Matilda Diedrichsen driving the ball home to tie the game 1-1.

Offensively, UMass struggled to find its rhythm early on. Although the Minutewomen outshot the Explorers 4-3 in the first quarter, they couldn’t capitalize on those chances, with three of their shots sailing wide of the goal. Only one of their early attempts truly tested La Salle’s Boggs, who was quick to react and deny the scoring opportunity. UMass’ attack lacked precision in the opening stages, but its persistent pressure was a sign of things to come.

The Minutewomen’s initial offensive breakthrough occurred late in the second period. After being awarded a penalty corner, Eisenga took full advantage, scoring off the set piece to put UMass ahead. It was a key moment that energized the Massachusetts squad, giving them the confidence boost they needed. The goal came on just their second penalty corner of the game, and it was a testament to their ability to make the most of opportunities when they arose.

Coming out of halftime, the Minutewomen continued with an aggressive approach, focusing on volume shooting as they sought to extend their lead. They fired four shots at the Explorers in the third quarter, but the La Salle defense remained resilient and managed to keep the game within reach.

Defensively, UMass impressed throughout the second quarter. They tightened up their play and did not allow the Explorers to generate any meaningful offensive chances. The Minutewomen defense kept La Salle from getting a single shot on goal in the second period, ensuring they entered halftime with momentum on their side.

After their disappointing second quarter, the Explorers offense adopted a different approach in the second half, becoming more measured and patiently waiting for quality opportunities. They knew that scoring against van Herwijnen, a national and A-10 Defensive Player of the Week honoree, wouldn’t be easy so they were selective in their chances. This led to Diedrichsen’s game-tying goal, which kept La Salle in the contest despite being outshot 18-10.

UMass’ thrilling win handed the Explorers their first home loss of the season and kept the Minutewomen undefeated in conference play. UMass now turns its attention to Sunday, where it continues its Pennsylvania road trip with a matchup against Lafayette at 1 p.m.

