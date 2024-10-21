Five TV favorites for the Fall

School Spirits (2023-)

The mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl named Maddie becomes even more strange when Maddie turns into a ghost who, with the help of a couple of ghostly friends she meets along the way, begins to uncover the mystery of her own death. The role of Maddie is portrayed by Peyton List. Each episode reveals new clues as to what happened to Maddie, but each clue is presented in a way where you feel a little more satisfied finding out more about her, but not so much so that you want to stop watching.

The series proves that List can give an amazing performance when given a more serious script as every move she makes leaves audience members on the edge of their seats, making them wonder what she’s going to discover next. This series isn’t too scary but still very suspenseful and full of thrills, so if you’re not a huge fan of the more traditional horror movies full of possessed dolls and haunted mansions, it is perfect for you. There is currently only one season, but a second has been confirmed by the show’s creators. “School Spirits” was originally released on Paramount+, but Netflix has since released the show as well.

“Scream” (1996)

As a set of murders in a small town leaves its residents puzzled, the local police department as well as several concerned citizens are ready to solve the case. Stars such as Courtney Cox of “Friends” and Skeet Ulrich from “Riverdale” bring this murder mystery to life in a series of twists and turns that keep audiences guessing as to who the culprit might be. We get to know the main character, Sidney, as the murders are connected to her family, specifically her late mother. This movie, while filled with moments that would make anyone jump, isn’t so much a horror film as it is a slasher film.

More than anything, this film has more to do with why the murders happen and how they connect to Sidney’s past, so this movie would be good for anyone who enjoys a good murder mystery. This film is the first part of a six-movie franchise, soon to be seven, and if you want to binge the franchise this fall, you can find the first four movies on HBO Max, the fifth movie on Netflix and the sixth one on Paramount+.

“Gilmore Girls” (2000-2007)

A single mother, Lorelai, and her daughter, Rory, navigate life in Connecticut as Rory starts at a new prestigious high school, hoping to attend Yale University like her grandfather. Throughout the seven-season stretch of the show, we meet all the different characters that live in this town along with the two main protagonists: Sookie St. James, Lorelai’s quirky best friend, Luke Danes, the quiet and angsty diner owner and Paris Geller, the girl who becomes Rory’s academic nemesis when she arrives at her new school. This series was released around the time of “One Tree Hill” and “The O.C.,” all shows surrounding young adults trying to navigate the most confusing years of their lives, aimed towards those who were going through similar experiences to those in these shows.

The pilot of “Gilmore Girls” alone already prepares you for autumn as it takes place at the start of the school year, and then you get transported into the setting of Luke’s Diner, a cozy and warm place to relax and find comfort in those around you. When Rory isn’t enjoying a hot cup of coffee at Luke’s Diner, you’ll find her walking around her town, Stars Hollow, with her best friend, Lane, surrounded by trees covered in leaves of every color, almost reminiscent of our own beautiful campus right here in Amherst. The complete series, as well as the spinoff show “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” can be found on Netflix.

“Girl Vs. Monster” (2012)

After accidentally releasing some monsters into the public, a teenage girl named Skylar finds out that she’s actually the daughter of two established monster hunters. Along with a few friends, Skylar works to undo her mistake before any irreversible damage to her parents and the town is done. A more nostalgic pick for this list, this Disney Channel classic brings a plethora of lovable characters, and spooky, dislikable monsters together to create a fun yet spooky movie perfect for children, parents and UMass students alike to enjoy.

Starring well-known stars from many of our childhoods such as Olivia Holt, who many people our age know from “Kickin’ It,” and Luke Benward from “Cloud 9,” this movie expertly prepares you for Halloween while transporting you back to your childhood. You can find this Halloween classic streaming on Disney+.

“Wednesday” (2022- )

Based on the series “The Addams Family” from the early 1970s, audiences are reintroduced to Wednesday, Gomez and Morticia Addams. We follow the daughter, Wednesday, as she attends Nevermore Academy and navigates a new environment full of werewolves, mysterious powers and most terrifyingly, an incredibly peppy roommate full of school spirit. Wednesday is played by Jenna Ortega, who has established herself in the horror genre.

The series is good for audiences who are looking for a show that will make them jump a little but not too much, but this is set to change. After disagreements with the show’s writers about Wednesday’s out-of-character arc, Ortega joined the production team as a producer for the show’s second season to make the stories much darker and less childlike, doing justice to the original source material. You can now watch the first season of the show on Netflix.

