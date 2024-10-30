Halloween 2024 Special Issue

Categories:

Halloween is in full swing across the country and the Daily Collegian’s Arts section is here to showcase all things spooky. Whether you’re looking for costume ideas, horror movie recommendations or the perfect songs get your scare on, we’ve got you covered!

Photo courtesy of IMDb

Horror movies have become ‘Marvelized’ by Felipe Sathler

“Horror as a genre plays on one of man’s most primal instincts. Fear is one of the strongest emotions one can feel, which is why tapping into fear makes horror so appealing. So, it’s no wonder that horror plays a special role in our culture, especially when it comes to movies,” writes Sathler.

How UMass takes steps towards sustainability at Halloween by Kalana Amarasekara

“Now, with the spooky season upon us, UMass takes its own measures towards maintaining sustainability on campus. The Office of Waste Management has outlined procedures for how different kinds of waste, from cardboard and plastics to e-waste and Styrofoam, should be disposed of,” writes Amarasekara.

‘Halloween III:’ Who needs Michael Myers? by Gustavo Atencio Flores

“John Carpenter’s score, as always, makes the film. Carpenter’s composing stands out in any of his projects, as his filmmaking talent lies in creating the most fitting, unsettling theme songs. The score of “Halloween III” is no exception: it fits the film’s sci-fi aesthetic with its eight-bit, synth-heavy production,” writes Atencio Flores.

Photo courtesy of IMDb

Collegian Staff Picks: The 2024 Halloween Playlist

“The fifth track on indie-folk artist Phoebe Bridgers’ critically acclaimed sophomore album, “Halloween” perfectly captures the bewitching allure of the spooky season,” writes Victoria Thompson.

From Ghosts to Glam: A journey through Halloween fashion across the decades by Jessica Green

“Halloween is finally here, and it’s time to discuss the glorious fashion behind this gory, jaw-dropping holiday. From simple eras to elaborate ones, every period has left a mark on spooky season. From the 1950s to the present, Halloween has changed drastically, and it is interesting to see how it has evolved,” writes Green.

Photo courtesy of IMDb.

Ranking every John Carpenter horror film by Daniel Estrin

“Carpenter’s vision for a truly menacing monster was made possible by groundbreaking effects artist Rob Bottin. “The Thing”’s various forms exhibit gore and violence to the highest degree and were remarkable for the time,” writes Estrin.

Top 10 horror movies you need to watch this October by Ava Hebenstreit

“‘Halloween’ is a quintessential slasher movie with several sequels and remakes that are all almost equally as good as the first. Mike Myers is the muse of many of your favorite slashers, and Jamie Lee Curtis is everything you should be looking for in a protagonist,” writes Hebenstreit.

 

 

