Matt Fordham, defense key in UMass’ win over Holy Cross

Matt Fordham and the Massachusetts men’s soccer team’s defensive unit played a critical role in its 1-0 win over Holy Cross on Tuesday.

With star striker Alec Hughes out of the lineup due to a red card suspension, UMass (7-3-4, 2-2-1 Atlantic 10) primarily relied on its defensive corps to earn the win at Rudd Field. For the Minutemen, the result marked their sixth clean sheet of the season after holding the Crusaders (2-9-3, 1-3-1 Patriot League) scoreless.

“We felt in control, we didn’t feel in control against Davidson, and we felt in control tonight,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “And that starts with the front guys in midfield, but the back four were very, very good today.”

The UMass defense, led by the senior defender Fordham, was stout on Tuesday. The back line held Holy Cross to just six shots during the game and zero shots on goal. In the second half, the Crusaders were held to a single shot after firing five shots in the first half.

UMass goalkeeper Alex Geczy had no threats to defend, recording zero saves while also allowing no goals for the first time this season. The six shots he faced were also the second lowest of the season, a testament to the performance of the Minutemen’s starting defensive core of Fordham, Aidan Kelly, Kyle Stenzel and Brad Moccio. Stenzel, who is normally a midfielder, stepped into a more defensive role in the center of defense.

“I think Geczy, he will say himself, he didn’t really have a save to make and I have to credit the guys who played on the back four today,” O’Leary said.

Fordham, a senior from Groton, Mass., was not only active on the defensive side of the pitch, but he also delivered the game-winning goal for the Minutemen in the 60th minute. Johan Feilscher whipped a corner kick into the box and Fordham headed it in from the right side of the goal, just past the hands of Holy Cross goalkeeper Josh Tubbs.

The goal was Fordham’s first of the season and only the second goal of his career at UMass. His first came in Sept. 2022, during a 3-3 draw against UMass Lowell. Although he has focused more on his defensive duties with the Minutemen, Fordham was more offensive-minded in his high school days. As a senior at Groton Dunstable Regional, Fordham scored 21 goals and added 14 assists.

During his freshman season with the Minutemen, Fordham rarely played, only appearing in two games. As a sophomore, Fordham emerged as a crucial piece for UMass, starting all 18 games he appeared in and leading the Minutemen backline to a .768 goals against average. After his junior season was cut short due to a season-ending ankle injury, Fordham has become key to the UMass defense again in his senior year and will be critical for the team’s chances of making a deep A-10 run going forward.

The Minutemen will return to action on Saturday Oct. 19, when they will take on Rhode Island on the road. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Marco Lopez can be reached at [email protected].