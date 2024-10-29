Movie adaptation of PlayStation’s ‘Until Dawn’ confirmed for 2025 release

The “Until Dawn” movie will officially be released in theaters next year. Released in 2015 as a PlayStation exclusive by Supermassive Games, “Until Dawn” is an enthralling horror game. It follows the story of eight friends who return to a deeply isolated ski lodge a year after a prank gone wrong brings tragedy. The game starred Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek and Peter Stormare.

The adaptation is directed by David F. Sandberg, known for films such as “Lights Out,” “Annabelle: Creation” and “Shazam!” It was confirmed to have wrapped filming on Oct. 5 via Sandberg’s Instagram. Not much is known about the movie’s plot yet, but it can be assumed to follow the game’s narrative, which won the award for best story at the 2016 BAFTA Game Awards.

As the release date approaches, more information about the adaptation can be expected. As of now, only the cast has been confirmed. Stars include Michael Cimino, Maia Mitchell, Ella Rubin and Odessa A’zion.

The video game is designed as an immersive, choose-your-own-adventure game. The player controls each character, aiming to survive the night after the group splits up and realizes they’re not alone. A key feature of the game is the prominent butterfly effect narrative, where the choices made by the player are imperative in deciding the other characters’ fates. Given how crucial the player’s actions are to determining the storyline, it will be interesting to see the direction Sandberg takes with the film’s narrative in relation to the game’s butterfly effect.

Many of “Until Dawn’”s reviews complement the terrifying horror aspects, creative dialogue, set design, intriguing story and the use of motion capture technology. Motion-capturing uses actors performing the scenes instead of full animation, allowing the game to be more so an interactive movie/cinematic experience with the real actors’ faces. Not only are players hearing Rami Malek’s voice in the game, for example, but they’re also seeing Malek on the screen.

On Jan. 31, 2024, PlayStation announced a remake for the PS5; an announcement that had many fans of the game excited. Upon release, it was met with mixed reviews due to beliefs that the game was in no need of an entire remake at the full price of $60. Notable changes are a new soundtrack by Mark Korven, a few additional scenes and areas, enhanced lighting and a post-credit sequence hinting at a sequel.

Many fans look forward to how Sandberg brings to life the Wendigo, a deadly 8-foot-tall creature that serves as the game’s main villain. The Wendigo, in mythological folklore and “Until Dawn,” is a spirit on the mountain dating back to the 1400s that takes over the human body and drastically mutates it once they partake in cannibalism. They can move in the blink of an eye and are capable of latching onto any surface, as seen in the game’s final scene where multiple Wendigo take over the lodge. Their vision is also similar to that of the T. Rex in “Jurassic Park,” in which they can only see what is in motion. They are definitely nightmare-inducing and the creepiest part of “Until Dawn.”

