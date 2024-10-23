Recent UMass Poll reveal Massachusetts residents’ opinions on the upcoming election

The University of Massachusetts Poll/WCVB recently released a set of three reports focusing on Massachusetts residents and the upcoming elections.

They look at approval for members and institutions of the government, and the support for the five state ballot questions and various political candidates. They also examine Massachusetts residents’ general feelings surrounding the elections and the current state of politics in Massachusetts and the nation as a whole.

The first report is the broadest and focuses on sentiments around the national election and state issues. The report finds that four out of five of Massachusetts ballot questions are supported by the majority of Massachusetts residents.

The only ballot question without majority support is ballot #4, the legalization of psychedelic substances, having an even split of support and opposition. If this ballot were passed, people over 21 would be able to grow, share, use at home and be offered by licensed professionals a set of naturally occurring psychedelic drugs.

The ballot with the most support is ballot #1, which “would specify that the State Auditor has the authority to audit the legislature.” This ballot would allow the state auditor to investigate to an extent the actions of the legislature, including how money is spent and making this information publicly available.

Raymond La Raja, UMass political science professor and co-director of the UMass poll, notes in the press release that “the measure appears to be a violation of the state constitution according to the Attorney General and may be invalidated by the Massachusetts courts.” Opponents argue that it would slow down the legislative process and create legislative gridlock. Opponents of the ballot include the former state auditor.

The other ballots all with majority support include ballots #2, #3 and #5. Ballot #2 would eliminate the MCAS requirement for graduation. Ballot #3 would allow for the unionization of rideshare drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. Ballot #5 would remove the “tipped wage” and would require businesses to pay employees the full $15 per hour minimum wage.

The poll finds that both the Senate race and the presidential race have large leads held by the Democratic candidate.

Elizabeth Warren holds a 22-point lead over her challenger, John Deaton. In the press release Tatishe Nteta, director of UMass Polls and provost professor of political science, says that “even on issues that are typically winners for Republicans, Warren has the advantage.”

In the presidential race Harris holds a very comfortable 26-point lead over Trump. The three most important issues to voters are, in order, the economy, the health of our democracy and immigration.

Election violence is also a large concern for voters. 75 percent of respondents are concerned about political violence. However, only 39 percent are concerned about violence in Massachusetts.

The second report looks at issues within Massachusetts. It examines what the largest issues facing Massachusetts residents are, as well as the general sentiment towards the Massachusetts government.

The report finds that for the first time in over four years, 41 percent of Massachusetts residents believe the state is “heading in the wrong direction.”

The largest issue by far is housing. In the report, Jesse Rhodes, UMass political science professor, says the housing crisis is crucial for Massachusetts. He states that, “The availability of affordable housing is essential for attracting and retaining people – particularly young people – who represent the state’s economic and social future.”

This is a word bubble when respondents were asked what the most important issue facing Massachusetts is:

While abortion continues to be a pressing issue nationwide, people in Massachusetts are united in supporting it. 71 percent of respondents would support a state amendment protecting a woman’s right to an abortion.

A majority of people also largely agree when it comes to immigration. 57 percent of respondents support the “right to shelter” law requiring Massachusetts to provide shelter for all migrants. 25 percent of people in Massachusetts oppose the law.

There is general approval for the top political leaders of Massachusetts. But the legislature has seen approval dip falling to 46 percent with 37 percent disapproval.

This is a word bubble when asked to describe the Massachusetts state legislature:

The third report looks at additional election issues within Massachusetts and some important sports questions.

There is broad support for large election changes. 72 percent support election day becoming a state holiday. 64 percent support same day registration on election day, and 63 percent of respondents want an independent commission to be created that draws state and congressional districts.

These numbers aren’t very far from national support. Nationwide 66 percent of people support a national election day and 55 percent support allowing voter registration on election day.

For the U.S. Senate, 72 percent of respondents support a maximum age. The average age suggested is 66 years old.

Moving to sports, the Red Sox have failed to make the playoffs now three years in a row. People evenly blame the players and the owner, John Henry, for this failure. People also would rather see Drake Maye as quarterback of the Patriots over Jacoby Brissett.