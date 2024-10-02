Remembering Maggie Smith

On Friday, Sept. 27, Dame Maggie Smith died at the age of 89. Smith remained incredibly successful throughout her seven-decade career, although was most recently beloved for playing Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and Lady Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in “Downton Abbey.” Her repertoire, however, goes a long way back.

Starting in the 1950s, Smith carved out a name for herself on the stage; she became known for her portrayal of Desdemona in the Royal National Theatre’s production of “Othello” in the early 1960s. In 1969, she played the titular character in the film “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,” based on the novel by Muriel Spark. Her career continued into the turn of the century with films including 1978’s “California Suite,” 1985’s “A Room With A View” and the 1992 comedy “Sister Act.”

Then, as the 21st century began, Smith earned herself a legion of young fans when she was cast as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films. In the books, McGonagall was established as the stern, imposing deputy headmistress of Hogwarts, who nonetheless always had her students’ best interests at heart. Smith took on the role of McGonagall in 2001 and made it her own, with an arch sense of humor, a prim and proper demeanor and a mellifluous Scottish accent. Viewers were allowed to see several sides to the headmistress: in “Goblet of Fire” (2005), McGonagall reminds her students to behave themselves in public without acting like a “babbling, bumbling band of baboons.” In “Order of the Phoenix,” which followed in 2007, she shows solidarity with her students and colleagues when she rejects the autocratic leadership of Dolores Umbridge.

Arguably Smith’s strongest scene as McGonagall was in “Deathly Hallows Part 2,” released in 2011. When the Battle of Hogwarts reaches its apex, McGonagall, in order to protect Hogwarts’ premises, chants a spell that brings all the metal statues in the building to life. As they march out, armed and ready to guard the school, McGonagall delivers a blistering speech to rouse them, then excitedly whispers to Molly Weasley, “I’ve always wanted to use that spell!”

Smith’s ten-year run as McGonagall came with its challenges. While filming “Half-Blood Prince,” Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent treatment and was physically weakened as a result but was determined to push through and continue playing the character. Bravery was not limited to the characters Smith played; it extended to her own personal character as well.

Another recent role that brought Smith fame was Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in “Downton Abbey” — although she was simply better known as the “Dowager Countess.” In that role, which she portrayed from 2010 until 2022, Smith’s character became known for her caustic one-liners. In the Dowager Countess’ final moments, when she dies with her grieving family at her bedside, she orders them: “Stop that noise, I can’t hear myself die!”

Smith’s death has been met with tributes from co-stars and filmmakers alike. Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter, said in a statement, “The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her.” On her Instagram story, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, posted, “It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness.” “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes described Smith as “…a joy to write for, subtle, many-layered, intelligent, funny and heart-breaking.”

In the film, television and stage industry, if an actor sustains their career for decades, it is a testament to their versatility and skill in their roles. The last film that Smith starred in, “The Miracle Club,” was made in 2023, one year before her death. Smith commanded the respect of fans until close to the end, and given the immortalization of her works, she will continue to do so.

