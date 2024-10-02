Soccer Notebook: UMass men’s soccer draws Vermont 2-2

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team drew 2-2 against Vermont on the road Tuesday night.

After holding a lead throughout most of the game and withstanding an aggressive offensive second half by the Catamounts (4-1-4, 0-0-1 America East), the Minutemen (5-2-3, 1-1-0 Atlantic 10) could not salvage a win late as Vermont’s Max Murray scored in the 85th minute.

After receiving a ball deep into the penalty box, Murray powered a shot right to UMass goalkeeper Alex Geczy, who saved it with his legs. The initial save from Geczy was not enough though, as Murray got to the rebound first and toe-tapped the ball into the open net.

It was a tale of two halves for UMass, who were the aggressors in the first half. The Minutemen got more scoring chances in the game’s opening 45 minutes, outshooting Vermont seven to four and scoring two goals. In the second half, scoring opportunities became slim for UMass and the Catamounts pounced, outshooting the Minutemen by 11.

Andrew Ortiz stepped up for UMass in the absence of star forward Alec Hughes, who was out due to injury. The senior scored his first two goals of the season at an opportune time, helping the Minutemen rescue a draw.

Ortiz capped off his brace with an outer-box strike in the 36th minute. After a deep ball reached defender Aidan Kelly, he spotted Ortiz open at the top of the right side of the penalty box and headed the ball right to Ortiz’ chest. After hitting his chest, Ortiz smashed the ball into the opposite corner right past the diving Catamount goalie, pushing UMass’ lead to two.

The celebration was short-lived as a couple minutes later, Vermont responded with a late goal of its own. After a cross from the Catamounts’ Sydney Wathuta missed its target, the UMass defense could not clear the ball away. Connor Thompson capitalized on the Minutemen’s miscue and curled the ball right past Geczy to the upper right corner, cutting the deficit in half. The goal helped the Catamounts head into halftime with some momentum, which they never gave up.

Early on, both teams were trying to figure each other out, with neither putting an early stamp on the game. UMass struggled with Vermont’s defense initially as once the team managed to get to the opposite side of the field, they immediately lost possession to the Catamounts and their conservative defense.

Once the Minutemen figured out Vermont’s defensive strategy, they capitalized with the first score of the game. With UMass pushing down the field, Matt Cence received the ball at the top of the penalty box. Cence found Ortiz trailing down the left side of the box, and the midfielder zipped a shot into the near corner of the net.

After the second half started, the Catamounts were a different team offensively, playing with a more aggressive style that got them plenty of scoring opportunities. Vermont cut through the Minutemen’s high press with ease, constantly putting the ball into the attacking third. Geczy responded to the Catamounts’ offensive pressure with six saves, and the UMass defense thwarted other scoring chances.

Without Hughes, scoring chances were spread out throughout the Minutemen lineup. Past Ortiz’ two shots on goal, Cence and substitute Johan Feilscher got the best opportunities for UMass. Vermont had six different players record a shot on net, led by forward Yaniv Bazini with three.

The Minutemen head back home to Rudd Field this Saturday as they will face Saint Joseph’s in a Saturday matinee. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

