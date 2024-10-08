Top 10 horror movies you need to watch this October

1. “Halloween” (1978, and subsequent series)

This one is a little obvious, but it’s an obvious choice for a reason. “Halloween” is a quintessential slasher movie with several sequels and remakes that are all almost equally as good as the first. Mike Myers is the muse of many of your favorite slashers, and Jamie Lee Curtis is everything you should be looking for in a protagonist. Once you get further into the series, you’ll start to feel a lot better about your sibling drama. Make sure to watch the Rob Zombie remakes, too.

2. “Scream” (1996, and subsequent series)

Another pretty self-explanatory choice, “Scream” takes place during Halloween, so what could be more fitting (other than the aforementioned film)? If you’re looking for a new series for your Halloween movie nights, you’ve found the one. A classic slasher series with gore, plot twists and an incredible final girl; what more could you want?

3. “Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

Now we’re getting a little weird. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a classic and a great film, but if the idea of cannibalism freaks you out, this flick isn’t for you. To those of you who can stomach some people-eating, “Silence of the Lambs” is a good psychological thriller and horror movie in general, with a great cast and an incredible plot. Hannibal Lecter is a remarkably likable (loosely used) serial killer, even if he’d picture you as an appetizer.

4. “The Shining” (1980)

All work and no play makes Ava a very dull writer, so it’s good that this one is entertaining. Stephen King, the king of horror (pun absolutely intended) has inspired many good films, but this one tops the list. Many shows and movies make references to this iconic film, and they never get old. Looking for a slow-burn, paranormal and psychological thriller? King has your back with this one.

5. “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

A movie about a murderer that can get you in your dreams? Sign me up! To verge on more of the paranormal, what is more eerie than a killer that can only harm you in your dreams? With knives for fingers and a face like Deadpool, Freddy Krueger is a slasher that you won’t easily forget. You also won’t regret seeing Johnny Depp in a crop top, back in his prime and before he became such an… interesting guy.

6. “It” (1986)

Clowns aren’t for everybody. If you can move past that, then you will love “It.” Another one of Stephen King’s brainchilds, “It” combines the paranormal with sci-fi, and a coming-of-age storyline. While the original is deemed to be a classic, the remakes from 2017 and 2019 are arguably just as good. Pennywise the clown gets a bit more attractive, too, if you’re into that kind of thing.

7. “The Exorcist” (1973)

I know I keep saying classic, and it’s super repetitive at this point, but this one is the classic of all classics. You know it is when the Scary Movie franchise makes a parody of it. “The Exorcist” is a cult classic occult film. It is one of the most popular horror movies of all time, and for good reason. No matter how much time goes on, the demonic possession of Regan MacNeil never gets any less gross. If you have emetophobia, please steer clear.

8. “Carrie” (1976)

If you hated prom, this one is perfect for you. “Carrie,” another film inspired by a Stephen King novel, is a perfect combination of teenage angst and the paranormal. You’ll end up hating most of the characters, so if you’re already in a bad mood, maybe save this one for later. If you need any ideas for revenge, though, full speed ahead.

9. “The Conjuring” (2013, and subsequent series)

Many would consider this paranormal flick to be a modern classic. With many spin-offs and sequels, “The Conjuring” will always have another road for you to turn down. When you’re looking for a demonic/ghost film, this should be in your top considerations. Don’t let the “based on a true story” warning deter you, though. The best horror movies come from real life.

10. “Get Out” (2017)

This modern masterpiece, courtesy of Jordan Peele, will have you on the edge of your seat until the very end. The psychological thriller has a perfect amount of gore and unlikeable characters to make this a perfect film for a Halloween movie night with your roommates. Daniel Kaluuya is an incredible actor, so even if you’re not into horror, watch it for him.

Don’t be afraid! Watching these films will teach you how to avoid any creeper, ghost, slasher or cult that comes your way. Don’t let your guard down, though. Danger lurks around every corner, and sometimes, even in our dreams. So, goodnight, sleep tight and don’t let Freddy Krueger bite. Stay safe this Halloween season, and study up class. Your test is on October 31st.

