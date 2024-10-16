UMass hockey faces Sacred Heart in home opener

The Massachusetts hockey team hosts Sacred Heart University on Friday in its home opener before traveling to Fairfield, CT to finish the series the following day.

The Minutemen (2-1) enter the series coming off of a win over Air Force in the Ice Breaker Tournament. The Pioneers (0-1-1) started their season off with a weekend series in Hamilton, NY against Colgate University. Both games went into overtime, with SHU losing in the extra frame the first night and coming back with a shoot-out win the next day to split the series.

Felix Trudeau, a junior transfer from Maine, started off the season strong, scoring three goals in his first two games in a Pioneer sweater. Trudeau had a slow start to his college career with the Maine Black Bears, only tallying five goals in two seasons, but has quickly adjusted to his new team.

Sacred Heart’s starting goaltender, Cullen Young, picked up 56 saves over the first weekend. Young didn’t see much ice time his freshman season, but with the departure of both Chase Clark and Justin Robbins, he stepped into his new role as the Pioneers’ first-string goaltender this season.

The Minutemen have a young group of new defensemen. Alongside veterans Linden Alger and Owen Murray, some new faces have made an impact on the UMass blue line. Junior transfer Lucas Olvestad quickly found his place, contributing a goal in the Minutemen’s 5-1 win over Air Force. Freshman Larry Keenan picked up his first career assist in the season opener against Bentley University and falls just behind Olvestad and Lucas Mercuri for the team lead in blocked shots with five through his first three games.

“We’ve got real depth up front, I’m really happy with our 12 forwards up front. Just need to find out who that last pair of defensemen is, and we’ll be good to go,” Head Coach Greg Carvel said.

Special teams will be integral for the Minutemen, as they capitalized on opportunities in both games last weekend. Against Omaha, Mercuri scored a power-play goal late in the first period and the Minuteman defense successfully killed six of the seven Maverick power plays. Special teams made an impact against Air Force as well, with junior Cole O’Hara and sophomore Aydar Suniev both finding the back of the net during a five-minute major after Jasper Lester made contact with Joey Musa’s head.

“We had success so we’re [going to] stick with it,” Carvel said. “Keep doing what we’re doing, apparently it’s working, it was a good weekend on both sides. I’m excited about our special teams. They weren’t as good as they should’ve been last year, and I like how we’re trending right now. I think we’re a really good five-on-five team and if we can get our special teams to be better than our opponents, we’re [going to] win a lot of games.”

O’Hara received the first Hockey East Player of the Week accolade of the season after his performance at the Ice Breaker Tournament. Along with the power play goal in the second period, he also picked up an empty net goal and an assist to lead the team with three points against Air Force.

“[O’Hara] came back a different player than what he was his first two years here. I think he was unhappy with his freshman and sophomore year numbers-wise,” Carvel said. “He’s just matured, he’s stronger, more confident, he’s always got the ability to shoot and make plays, he’s a good offensive player.”

“He plays the game hard, the way we want our guys to play, but I think he’s got a lot of confidence, and it comes with time and sacrifice and discipline, and he gives all those and he’s got talent so it’s all coming together and we expect him to be a really good player for us this year.”

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center on Friday, Oct. 18 for the first game of the series.

Devin Lippman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @devinlippman.